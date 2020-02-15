Ozzy Osbourne Says Collaboration Saved His Life

Cover art courtesy SRO Cover art courtesy SRO

Ozzy Osbourne will be releasing his new album "Ordinary Man" this coming Friday (February 21st) and the record was born out of a collaboration that Ozzy says saved his life.

The new album was made after Ozzy made a guest appearance on Post Malone's "Take What You Want". Ozzy had been experiencing a number of medical issues before the request to record with Post came. During an interview with the LA Times, Osbourne explained his initial reaction to being asked to appear on the Post's track.

He recalled, "My response to that was, who is Post Malone. What kind of a name is that?" But Ozzy ultimately agreed to record the track and he says that "It got me out of my misery. It saved my life."

After Post Malone's producer Andrew Watt and Ozzy hit it off, the producer approached the metal legend with the idea of recording what would become the "Ordinary Man" album.

Watt recruited Guns N' Roses bassist Duff McKagan, Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer Chad Smith to join him and Ozzy in writing and recording the effort.

The producer said of the sessions, "I got those guys over to the house the next day and we made an album's worth of music in a blur. Everyone was on fire."

Ozzy recalled the rapid making of the album, "I was coming up with a song a day. Normally, we would go, 'Let's just live with this track for a few hours,' which ended up being days, which ended up being weeks. This was just bang, bang, bang."





