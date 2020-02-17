Ozzy Osbourne Reveals 'Ordinary Man' Track Details

Cover art courtesy SRO Cover art courtesy SRO

Ozzy Osbourne has revealed the track details for his brand new studio album "Ordinary Man", which is set to be released this Friday, February 21st.

The metal legend is joined on the album by Guns N' Roses bass player Duff McKagan, Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer Chad Smith with producer Andrew Watt handling guitar duties.

The album also features guest appearance from Gun N' Roses' lead guitarist Slash, as well as guest collaborations with Post Malone on the track "It's A Raid" and Elton John appears on the previously issued title song.

The record will also feature the bonus track "Take What You Want" featuring Post Malone and Travis Scott. Check out the full tracklisting for "Ordinary Man" below:

Straight to Hell

All My Life

Goodbye

Ordinary Man feat. Elton John

Under the Graveyard

Eat Me

Today Is The End

Scary Little Green Men

Holy For Tonight

It's A Raid feat. Post Malone

Take What You Want feat. Post Malone & Travis Scott (Bonus Track)





