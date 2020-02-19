Sharon Talks Ozzy Osbourne Tour Cancelation
Ozzy Osbourne's wife and manager Sharon shared her thoughts about the metal legend canceling his North American farewell tour leg so that he could travel to Switzerland for medical treatment.
Sharon discussed the hard decision to pull the tour on her daytime TV program The Talk. In a clip shared online by the show, she said, "We spoke to the doctor who Ozzy is going to see in Switzerland.
"And he looked at Ozzy's itinerary, and he said, 'You know you're gonna be here a while.' And we're, like, Yeah, two weeks. That's fine.' And he's, like, 'No. Maybe up to eight.' So, I'm, like, okay, 'Cancel that. See ya.'
She added, "The treatment that he has builds up and builds up. He can't just do it and leave. So we have to stay there a while." Sharon also said that she was afraid that fans would have a negative reaction to the tour cancelation.
She said, "I went online and I thought, 'Oh, lord. He's gonna get so much flak for doing this again and again and again. And those fans are behind him." Watch the clip below:
Sharon Talks Ozzy Osbourne Tour Cancelation
Ozzy Osbourne Cancels North American Tour
Ozzy Osbourne Reveals 'Ordinary Man' Track Details
Ozzy Osbourne Says Collaboration Saved His Life
Ozzy Osbourne Has Been Living With Parkinson's For Years
Ozzy Osbourne Announces Listening Parties and Rare In-Store
Ozzy Osbourne Working On New Project
Ozzy Osbourne Hopes To Resume Tour Amid Health Struggles
Duff McKagan Talks Collaboration With Ozzy Osbourne
Zakk Wylde Reacts To Ozzy's Parkinson' Diagnosis