Sharon Talks Ozzy Osbourne Tour Cancelation

Cover art courtesy SRO Cover art courtesy SRO

Ozzy Osbourne's wife and manager Sharon shared her thoughts about the metal legend canceling his North American farewell tour leg so that he could travel to Switzerland for medical treatment.

Sharon discussed the hard decision to pull the tour on her daytime TV program The Talk. In a clip shared online by the show, she said, "We spoke to the doctor who Ozzy is going to see in Switzerland.

"And he looked at Ozzy's itinerary, and he said, 'You know you're gonna be here a while.' And we're, like, Yeah, two weeks. That's fine.' And he's, like, 'No. Maybe up to eight.' So, I'm, like, okay, 'Cancel that. See ya.'

She added, "The treatment that he has builds up and builds up. He can't just do it and leave. So we have to stay there a while." Sharon also said that she was afraid that fans would have a negative reaction to the tour cancelation.

She said, "I went online and I thought, 'Oh, lord. He's gonna get so much flak for doing this again and again and again. And those fans are behind him." Watch the clip below:





