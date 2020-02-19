.

Singled Out: Epic Tantrum's Letting Go

K. Wiggins | 02-19-2020

Epic TantrumCover art courtesy Chipster

Prog rockers Epic Tantrum just released their new double album "Abandoned In the Stranger's Room" and to celebrate we asked Greg Ross to tell us about the song "Letting Go". Here is the story:

"Letting Go" is a meaningful song and one of our favorites to play live. The first time Epic Tantrum played live was at an open mic night in our hometown of Syracuse, NY. When we finished "Letting Go", the owner of the venue ran to the stage and, declaring us his favorite local band, insisted we play more.

"Letting Go" is a cinematic piece of music. A chapter of disillusionment within that larger narrative. When you listen to the finished version, it may be hard to believe that the song originally started as an acoustic arrangement; the demo evoked hitherto undeveloped instrumentals which masterfully contributed to the vision of our pilgrim's plight.

The coda juxtaposes the earlier, conventional structure with something more ethereal and impressionistic. The piece begins with a catchy but moody, emotional verse, chorus - twists and turns - becomes a bombastic, cathartic blast of emotion at the end.

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen for yourself (along with the full album) here and learn more about the band right here!


