Rush Tribute (YYNOT), PAKT and Epic Tantrum Lead Epic Fest Lineup

Prog rockers Epic Tantrum have announced the first annual Epic Fest, a two day celebration of music and art, which will be taking place on September 10 and 11, 2021 at Sharkey's Event Center in Syracuse, New York. Chipster sent over the following details:

"It has always been our goal to play shows that are more than concerts, we want to create events, we want to see music and art showcased, and that is why Epic Fest was created," said bassist Greg Ross, Epic Tantrum.

Epic Fest will feature national touring bands YYNOT, Ethan Brosh, PAKT, and Epic Tantrum as well as iconic photography from Mark Weiss and cover art of the legendary Ioannis from DangerousAge (both will be displaying their art both nights), while Bass Magazine is one of the evening's sponsors. PAKT features Alex Skolnick of Testament and bassist Percy Jones best known for his work in jazz fusion group Brand X. YYNOT started as a RUSH tribute band featuring the incredible bass playing of Tim Starace. They have since added their own material and built up a large devoted following. Also appearing will be acclaimed guitar shredder Ethan Brosh, who Guitar World described as "The young guitarist combines a deep musical knowledge, the ability to seduce listeners with catchy melodies and a style that makes this up-and-coming talent shine."

Ioannis has designed over 175 record covers, and singles, for such groups as Deep Purple, Allman Brothers, Blue Oyster Cult, Dream Theater, King Crimson, Bob Weir, Extreme, UFO, Saga, and many others.

Mark Weiss is an American rock music photographer. His most widely recognized photographs capture the look and aesthetic of music and celebrity personalities of the 1980s. His work with publications such as Circus magazine and FACES helped establish Mark "Weissguy" Weiss as a name known for rock photography. Weiss has travelled the world photographing legends from Van Halen, Ozzy Osbourne, Aerosmith, and Mötley Crüe to Metallica, Guns N' Roses, Bon Jovi, and KISS. Weiss's iconic images capture the artists onstage, backstage, and behind the scenes.

"Our goal is to build this into a yearly event that showcases some of the great talent in this area as well as bringing in national touring bands," said Paul Ligner, guitarist, Epic Tantrum.

Night 1

YYNOT - Tribute to RUSHEpic TantrumThe Ethan Brosh BandJade Miori

Day 2 - Day

Ethan Brosh guitar clinicAlex Skolnick and Percy Jones guitar and bass clinic

Day 2 Night

PAKTEpic TantrumWAGNER 3000Opening band 1

Tickets are available here.

