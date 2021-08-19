Rush Tribute (YYNOT), PAKT and Epic Tantrum Lead Epic Fest Lineup

Prog rockers Epic Tantrum have announced the first annual Epic Fest, a two day celebration of music and art, which will be taking place on September 10 and 11, 2021 at Sharkey's Event Center in Syracuse, New York. Chipster sent over the following details:
"It has always been our goal to play shows that are more than concerts, we want to create events, we want to see music and art showcased, and that is why Epic Fest was created," said bassist Greg Ross, Epic Tantrum.
Epic Fest will feature national touring bands YYNOT, Ethan Brosh, PAKT, and Epic Tantrum as well as iconic photography from Mark Weiss and cover art of the legendary Ioannis from DangerousAge (both will be displaying their art both nights), while Bass Magazine is one of the evening's sponsors. PAKT features Alex Skolnick of Testament and bassist Percy Jones best known for his work in jazz fusion group Brand X. YYNOT started as a RUSH tribute band featuring the incredible bass playing of Tim Starace. They have since added their own material and built up a large devoted following. Also appearing will be acclaimed guitar shredder Ethan Brosh, who Guitar World described as "The young guitarist combines a deep musical knowledge, the ability to seduce listeners with catchy melodies and a style that makes this up-and-coming talent shine."
Ioannis has designed over 175 record covers, and singles, for such groups as Deep Purple, Allman Brothers, Blue Oyster Cult, Dream Theater, King Crimson, Bob Weir, Extreme, UFO, Saga, and many others.
Mark Weiss is an American rock music photographer. His most widely recognized photographs capture the look and aesthetic of music and celebrity personalities of the 1980s. His work with publications such as Circus magazine and FACES helped establish Mark "Weissguy" Weiss as a name known for rock photography. Weiss has travelled the world photographing legends from Van Halen, Ozzy Osbourne, Aerosmith, and Mötley Crüe to Metallica, Guns N' Roses, Bon Jovi, and KISS. Weiss's iconic images capture the artists onstage, backstage, and behind the scenes.
"Our goal is to build this into a yearly event that showcases some of the great talent in this area as well as bringing in national touring bands," said Paul Ligner, guitarist, Epic Tantrum.
Tickets are available here.
Singled Out: Epic Tantrum's Letting Go
Metallica's 'Sad But True' Given The Royal Blood Treatment- Dimebag Darrell's Estate Files Lawsuit Against Dean Guitars- Lynyrd Skynyrd- more
Korn Tour Shakeup After Frontman Tests Positive For Covid-19- Journey Announce Las Vegas Residency- Stone Temple Pilots And Bush Tour- more
Travis Barker Flies On Airplane For First Time Since Deadly Crash- KISS Announce Las Vegas Residency- Underoath- more
Mammoth WVH Cancel Guns N' Roses Dates Due To Covid-19- Iron Maiden's Bruce Dickinson Tests Positive For Covid Despite Vaccine- more
Travel News, Trips and Tips: August 2021
Joe Bonamassa - Now Serving: Royal Tea Live from the Ryman
Live: King Crimson Live In Scottsdale
Sites and Sounds: Park City Song Summit
Doogie White - As Yet Untitled
Metallica's 'Sad But True' Given The Royal Blood Treatment
Dimebag Darrell's Estate Files Lawsuit Against Dean Guitars
Lynyrd Skynyrd Concert Due To Covid-19 Issues
Halestorm 'Back From The Dead' With New Video
Singled Out: PI Jacobs' No Sin To Be Poor
Slipknot Announce South American Knotfest Events
Every Time I Die Share 'Post-Boredom' Video
Rush Tribute (YYNOT), PAKT and Epic Tantrum Lead Epic Fest Lineup