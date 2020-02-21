.

Ozzy Osbourne Streaming New Song 'It's A Raid'

Michael Angulia | 02-21-2020

Ozzy Osbourne

Ozzy Osbourne is streaming a new song called "It's A Raid
that features Post Malone. The song comes from Ozzy's new album "Ordinary Man".

The metal legend shared the story behind the track during a recent listening session. Ozzy explained that he accidentally hit a button that sent police to Black Sabbath's residence near Bel Air, Ca while the band was recording "Vol. 4." back in 1972.

The band had marijuana and cocaine at the residence and when the police showed up, Ozzy recalled, "I'm shouting, 'IT'S A F**KIN' RAIIIIID" and he swept a large amount of cocaine into a container and went into a bathroom where he proceeded to snort the drug until the police left. As a result, he said that he "didn't sleep for four days after that."

Ozzy's brand new album is his first new studio record in a decade, following 2010's "Scream". Ozzy made the album with Guns N' Roses' Duff McKagan, Red Hot Chili Pepper's Chad Smith and producer Andrew Watt on guitars. It also features guest appearances from Slash and Elton John. Listen to the new song and see the tracklisting below:

01. Straight To Hell
02. All My Life
03. Goodbye
04. Ordinary Man (feat. Elton John)
05. Under The Graveyard
06. Eat Me
07. Today Is The End
08. Scary Little Green Men
09. Holy For Tonight
10. It's A Raid (feat. Post Malone)
11. Take What You Want (feat. Post Malone and Travis Scott)


