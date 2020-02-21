.

Ronnie James Dio Feature Length Documentary Coming

William Lee | 02-21-2020

DioHoly Diver cover art

A feature-length career spanning documentary about the life and career of legendary metal vocalist Ronnie James Dio is currently in production by BMG.

Ronnie's widow and manager Wendy Dio had this to say, "I am very excited to be working with BMG on Ronnie's long-awaited documentary. Ronnie loved his fans and I hope they will enjoy this trip through Ronnie's life."

Kathy Rivkin Daum, executive producer, BMG, added, "We are incredibly fortunate to have the opportunity to partner with artists to tell their stories on the big screen. Dio, a larger-than-life rock hero, whose music means so much to millions of fans worldwide, deserves nothing less.

"The story behind his passion, ambition, and the highs and lows of success, in the rock and metal worlds, is something audiences have never seen before and won't soon forget. We are honored to partner with Wendy on this incredible journey celebrating Ronnie's life and work."


