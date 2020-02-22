.

Ozzy Osbourne Has Mild Form Of Parkinson's Disease

Michael Angulia | 02-22-2020

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Ozzy OsbourneCover art courtesy SRO

Ozzy Osbourne surprised fans last month when he revealed that he had been diagnosed with Parkinson's disease, but he says in a new interview that he has a mild form at the moment.

The former Black Sabbath frontman released his new studio album "Ordinary Man" this past Friday and recently announced that he had been forced to cancel the 2020 North American leg of his No More Tours 2 farewell trek so that he could travel to Switzerland for treatment.

Ozzy sat down with Radio.com to talk about the diagnosis that he received back in 2003. He said, "Everybody thinks when I had this fall last year: 'He found out he had Parkinson's.' I've known about Parkinson's since 2003. It's not a death sentence. When I got diagnosed, I went, 'Okay.'

"The one that I have is called P2. It's a mild form of Parkinson's at the moment. I'm not shaking. The doctor told me that I probably walk by 10 people a day that have got it that don't even know they've got it." Watch the interview below:


Related Stories


Ozzy Osbourne Has Mild Form Of Parkinson's Disease

Ozzy Osbourne Streaming New Song 'It's A Raid'

Sharon Talks Ozzy Osbourne Tour Cancelation

Ozzy Osbourne Cancels North American Tour

Ozzy Osbourne Reveals 'Ordinary Man' Track Details

Ozzy Osbourne Says Collaboration Saved His Life

Ozzy Osbourne Has Been Living With Parkinson's For Years

Ozzy Osbourne Announces Listening Parties and Rare In-Store

Ozzy Osbourne Working On New Project

Ozzy Osbourne Hopes To Resume Tour Amid Health Struggles

More Ozzy Osbourne News


advertisement



Day In Rock
Scorpions' Klaus Meine Recovering From Surgery- Metallica's James Hetfield Unplugs For Eddie Money Tribute- Ozzy Osbourne Has Mild Form Of Parkinson's Disease- Stone Sour- more


Reviews
Road Trip: Cayamo 2020 Finds Many Performers On Maiden Voyage

Hot In The City: Wishbone Ash And More

Caught In The Act: Korn and Breaking Benjamin Live

Hot In The City: Shen Yun, OVO from Cirque Du Soleil- more

Road Trip: Cayamo Ashore - St. Croix, US Virgin Islands

advertisement


Latest News
Scorpions' Klaus Meine Recovering From Surgery

Metallica's James Hetfield Unplugs For Eddie Money Tribute

Ozzy Osbourne Has Mild Form Of Parkinson's Disease

Stone Sour Streaming Demo Of 'The Wicked'

The Doors' Robbie Krieger Streams Song From New Solo Album

Biff Byford Releases Video For Simon & Garfunkel Classic

The String Cheese Incident Expand Summer Tour

Framing Hanley Return With New Album 'Envy'



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2020 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.