The String Cheese Incident Expand Summer Tour

The String Cheese Incident have announced that they expanded their summer tour plans with the addition of two new amphitheater stops to the trek.

The band will now be taking the stage at the Sandy Amphitheater in Sandy, UT on June 17th and 18th) and the KettleHouse Amphitheater in Bonner, MT on June 19th and 20th.

These new shows have been added to the previously announced run on concerts, including some special Independence Day show, and an appearance at The Peach Music Festival. See all of the dates below:

June 12-14 The Hog Farm Hangout - Laytonville, CA

June 17-18 Sandy Amphitheater - Sandy, UT

June 19-20 KettleHouse Amphitheater - Bonner, MT

June 25-28 Electric Forest - Rothbury, MI

July 2-3 Cape Cod Melody Tent - Cape Cod, MA

July 4 Thompson's Point - Portland, ME

July 5 The Peach Music Festival - Scranton, PA

July 14-15 Dillon Amphitheater - Dillon, CO

July 17-19 Red Rocks Amphitheatre - Morrison, CO

July 22-24 Brooklyn Bowl - Nashville, TN

July 22-26 FloydFest 2020 - Floyd, VA





