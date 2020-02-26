.

Ozzy Osbourne Wants To Make Another Album In March

K. Wiggins | 02-26-2020

Ozzy Osbourne

Ozzy Osbourne just released his brand new album "Ordinary Man", but the metal legends says that he wants to go back into the studio next month and record another album.

"Ordinary Man" was made in a short period of time with Post Malone producer Andrew Watt, Guns N' Roses' Duff McKagan and RHCP's Chad Smith. It was released last Friday (Feb. 21st) and is already on track to give Ozzy his highest charting solo album ever in the UK.

Ozzy took part in iHeartRadio's "ICONS" event on Monday (Feb 24th) to promote the effort and he expressed his desire to once again team up with Andrew Watt and record another album next month.

He was asked how his songwriting approach has changed over the years and he responded, With this album, because I was so miserable the last year, it was a relief just to get and do something that I love to do. I had no deadlines.

"And I'm hoping that next month I'll go and do another album with Andrew. I might as well, while I'm not doing gigs."


