Art Of Shock Streaming 'Dark Angeles'

Photo credit: Jeremy Saffer - courtesy The Orchard Photo credit: Jeremy Saffer - courtesy The Orchard

Art Of Shock are streaming their brand new single "Dark Angeles". The song is the title track to their forthcoming album which is set to be released on March 20th.

Guitarist and frontman Art Geezar had this to say about the song, "There's a desperate heartbeat that comes with life in Los Angeles. People come here with big dreams and very little else.

"It makes them do sh*tty things just to get by. It's a desperate place and even achieving fame and fortune doesn't change that at all." Stream the song here.





