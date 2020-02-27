.

Art Of Shock Streaming 'Dark Angeles'

K. Wiggins | 02-27-2020

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Art Of ShockPhoto credit: Jeremy Saffer - courtesy The Orchard

Art Of Shock are streaming their brand new single "Dark Angeles". The song is the title track to their forthcoming album which is set to be released on March 20th.

Guitarist and frontman Art Geezar had this to say about the song, "There's a desperate heartbeat that comes with life in Los Angeles. People come here with big dreams and very little else.

"It makes them do sh*tty things just to get by. It's a desperate place and even achieving fame and fortune doesn't change that at all." Stream the song here.


Related Stories


Art Of Shock Streaming 'Dark Angeles'

More Art Of Shock News


advertisement



Day In Rock
AC/DC Frontman Reveals New Album Details To Snider- Def Leppard's 'London To Vegas' Coming In April- Roger Waters Adds Dates To North American Tour- Trivium- more


Reviews
Brainsqueezed - Scarred

Road Trip: Cayamo 2020 Wraps Up With Gospel Show and a Wedding

Road Trip: Cayamo 2020 Finds Many Performers On Maiden Voyage

Hot In The City: Wishbone Ash And More

Caught In The Act: Korn and Breaking Benjamin Live

advertisement


Latest News
AC/DC Frontman Reveals New Album Details To Snider

Def Leppard's 'London To Vegas' Coming In April

Roger Waters Adds Dates To North American Tour

Trivium Release 'Catastrophist' Video and Announce Album

Motionless In White Announce North American Tour

The Hold Steady Announce Constructive Summer Dates

Nada Surf Release 'So Much Love' Video

Body Count Release Video And Announce Album Release Events



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2020 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.