Ozzy Osbourne Reflects On 'Blizzard' 40th Anniversary

Blizzard Of Ozz cover art Blizzard Of Ozz cover art

Ozzy Osbourne is celebrating two major milestones this year, the 50th anniversary of Black Sabbath's debut album and the 40th anniversary of his first solo album.

He touched on both during a recent iHeartRadio event to promote the release of his new album "Ordinary Man". It was pointed out that Ozzy's first solo album "Blizzard Of Ozz" turned 40 this year.

Ozzy was asked why he thinks that is has had such a substantial impact on fans. He responded, "Well, it is my first solo album. I've always said that the beginning of any project that I've been in, be it Black Sabbath or myself. First album is always the best one because you've got everything to gain and nothing to lose.

"People say, 'What advice would you give anybody?' I say, well, if you're really into it, then write as much as you can because there's never enough songs when you make it.

Ozzy also shared his shock that Black Sabbath's first album turned 50. He said, "I cannot believe it! It's gone by so quickly. I can remember going to the studio for the first time with them.

"I remember thinking, 'Oh, this will be fun for the next couple of years, wining and dining.' And here we are fifty years later." He also said that it was the biggest surprise of his life that people are still taking about Black Sabbath all these years later.





Related Stories

Ozzy Osbourne Wants To Make Another Album In March

Ozzy Osbourne Canceled Tour For Fan's Sake

Ozzy Osbourne Has Mild Form Of Parkinson's Disease

Ozzy Osbourne Streaming New Song 'It's A Raid'

Sharon Talks Ozzy Osbourne Tour Cancelation

Ozzy Osbourne Cancels North American Tour

Ozzy Osbourne Reveals 'Ordinary Man' Track Details

Ozzy Osbourne Says Collaboration Saved His Life

Ozzy Osbourne Has Been Living With Parkinson's For Years

More Ozzy Osbourne News



