.

Ozzy Osbourne Reflects On 'Blizzard' 40th Anniversary

K. Wiggins | 02-28-2020

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Ozzy OsbourneBlizzard Of Ozz cover art

Ozzy Osbourne is celebrating two major milestones this year, the 50th anniversary of Black Sabbath's debut album and the 40th anniversary of his first solo album.

He touched on both during a recent iHeartRadio event to promote the release of his new album "Ordinary Man". It was pointed out that Ozzy's first solo album "Blizzard Of Ozz" turned 40 this year.

Ozzy was asked why he thinks that is has had such a substantial impact on fans. He responded, "Well, it is my first solo album. I've always said that the beginning of any project that I've been in, be it Black Sabbath or myself. First album is always the best one because you've got everything to gain and nothing to lose. 

"People say, 'What advice would you give anybody?' I say, well, if you're really into it, then write as much as you can because there's never enough songs when you make it. 

Ozzy also shared his shock that Black Sabbath's first album turned 50. He said, "I cannot believe it! It's gone by so quickly. I can remember going to the studio for the first time with them.

"I remember thinking, 'Oh, this will be fun for the next couple of years, wining and dining.' And here we are fifty years later." He also said that it was the biggest surprise of his life that people are still taking about Black Sabbath all these years later.


Related Stories


Ozzy Osbourne Reflects On 'Blizzard' 40th Anniversary

Ozzy Osbourne Wants To Make Another Album In March

Ozzy Osbourne Canceled Tour For Fan's Sake

Ozzy Osbourne Has Mild Form Of Parkinson's Disease

Ozzy Osbourne Streaming New Song 'It's A Raid'

Sharon Talks Ozzy Osbourne Tour Cancelation

Ozzy Osbourne Cancels North American Tour

Ozzy Osbourne Reveals 'Ordinary Man' Track Details

Ozzy Osbourne Says Collaboration Saved His Life

Ozzy Osbourne Has Been Living With Parkinson's For Years

More Ozzy Osbourne News


advertisement



Day In Rock
Metallica Festival Cancelations Explained- Sammy Hagar's Eddie Money Tribute Preview Streaming- Van Halen's David Lee Roth Addresses Voice Criticisms- Ozzy- more


Reviews
Sites and Sounds: True/False Film Fest

Brainsqueezed - Scarred

Road Trip: Cayamo 2020 Wraps Up With Gospel Show and a Wedding

Road Trip: Cayamo 2020 Finds Many Performers On Maiden Voyage

Hot In The City: Wishbone Ash And More

advertisement


Latest News
Metallica Festival Cancelations Explained

Sammy Hagar's Eddie Money Tribute Preview Streaming

Van Halen's David Lee Roth Addresses Voice Criticisms

Ozzy Osbourne Reflects On 'Blizzard' 40th Anniversary

Deep Purple Announce New Album And Tour

Depeche Mode SPiRiTS in the Forest 4-Disc Set Announced

Kill Devil Hill's Next Album Not Impacted By Rex Brown Departure

Singled Out: Neverkept's Complicated



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2020 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.