Ozzy Osbourne Helps Elton John Break Chart Record

Ozzy Osbourne has helped Elton John break a chart record after their collaboration and title track to Ozzy's new album "Ordinary Man" landed on a Billboard airplay chart.

The new ballad came in at No. 34 on the February 29th Mainstream Rock Songs chart and made history after giving Elton the longest period of time between appearances on the chart.

Elton last landed on the chart when he claimed the No. 10 spot in September 1992 with Runaway Train", a track that featured Eric Clapton. He broke the previous record of 25 years and 11 months that was set by Queen's Brian May. Check out "Ordinary Man" below:





