.

Ozzy Osbourne Helps Elton John Break Chart Record

Michael Angulia | 02-29-2020

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Ozzy OsbourneCover art courtesy SRO

Ozzy Osbourne has helped Elton John break a chart record after their collaboration and title track to Ozzy's new album "Ordinary Man" landed on a Billboard airplay chart.

The new ballad came in at No. 34 on the February 29th Mainstream Rock Songs chart and made history after giving Elton the longest period of time between appearances on the chart.

Elton last landed on the chart when he claimed the No. 10 spot in September 1992 with Runaway Train", a track that featured Eric Clapton. He broke the previous record of 25 years and 11 months that was set by Queen's Brian May. Check out "Ordinary Man" below:


Related Stories


Ozzy Osbourne Helps Elton John Break Chart Record

Ozzy Osbourne Reflects On 'Blizzard' 40th Anniversary

Ozzy Osbourne Wants To Make Another Album In March

Ozzy Osbourne Canceled Tour For Fan's Sake

Ozzy Osbourne Has Mild Form Of Parkinson's Disease

Ozzy Osbourne Streaming New Song 'It's A Raid'

Sharon Talks Ozzy Osbourne Tour Cancelation

Ozzy Osbourne Cancels North American Tour

Ozzy Osbourne Reveals 'Ordinary Man' Track Details

Ozzy Osbourne Says Collaboration Saved His Life

More Ozzy Osbourne News


advertisement



Day In Rock
Ozzy Osbourne Helps Elton John Break Chart Record- Green Day Postpone Tour Due To Coronavirus- Scorpions Resume Tour Following Klaus Meine Surgery- Def Leppard- more


Reviews
Sites and Sounds: True/False Film Fest

Brainsqueezed - Scarred

Road Trip: Cayamo 2020 Wraps Up With Gospel Show and a Wedding

Road Trip: Cayamo 2020 Finds Many Performers On Maiden Voyage

Hot In The City: Wishbone Ash And More

advertisement


Latest News
Ozzy Osbourne Helps Elton John Break Chart Record

Green Day Postpone Tour Due To Coronavirus

Scorpions Resume Tour Following Klaus Meine Surgery

Def Leppard Share Hysteria Hit Video From London To Vegas Package

Volumes and Born Of Osiris Tour Canceled Due To Diego's Death

Noel Gallagher Revives Oasis demo On Blue Moon Rising EP

Sleep Signals Release 'Fireproof' Video

Singled Out: Jamie-Lee Dimes' Release Me



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2020 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.