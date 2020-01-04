Ozzy Osbourne Feared Death From Injury 2019 In Review

Ozzy Osbourne Feared Death From Injury was a top 19 story of Nov. 2019: Ozzy Osbourne feared that he dying while recovering from an injury from a nasty fall earlier this year that aggravated previous injuries from an ATV accident in 2003.

The Black Sabbath frontman had launched a leg of his No More Tours 2 trek when he was first sidelined by illness and then this injury that forced him to postpone the tour dates for the rest of this year.

Ozzy sat down with for an interview with the Daily Mail and discussed the accident. He recalled, "I went to the bathroom in the night, lost my balance and landed flat on my face.

"I saw this big white flash when I hit the floor and I thought, 'You've finally done it now.' I knew it was bad, I thought I was paralyzed, so very calmly I [told my wife], 'Sharon, I can't move. I think I've done my neck. Phone an ambulance.'"

Ozzy says that the pain from the injury was "constant" and that for "the first six months, I was in agony. I'd say, 'Sharon, you're not telling me the truth. I'm dying, aren't I?'

"I thought I'd got some terminal illness because the improvement was so slow. I'm getting better, but after the surgery, the nurses asked me on a scale of one to ten how much pain I was in, and I said, '55!' Six months of waking up in the morning and being unable to move is a miserable existence."





