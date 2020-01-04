U2 And The Rolling Stones Biggest Tour Bands Of Decade 2019 In Review
U2 And The Rolling Stones Biggest Tour Bands Of Decade was a top 19 story of Nov. 2019: U2 and the Rolling Stones have been revealed as the two biggest touring bands of the past decade, according to the industry publication Pollstar.
Rock still rules with eleven of the top 15 grossing touring artists being rock related including Bon Jovi, Paul McCartney, Coldplay, Bruce Springsteen, Roger Waters, Elton John, Metallica, Guns N' Roses, and The Eagles.
U2 topped the list by bringing in over $1 billion during the decade and the Rolling Stones were not far behind with grosses that came to $929,196,083.
In the heavy rock arena, Metallica came in at No. 12 with $661,907,247 and the blockbuster reunion of Axl Rose, Slash, and Duff McKagan placed Guns N' Roses at 13 with $648,112,698. See the top 20 list here
