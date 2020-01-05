Allman Brothers Band To Reunite For 50th Anniversary Concert

(hennemusic) The surviving members of The Allman Brothers Band will reunite for a 50th anniversary concert at New York's Madison Square Garden on March 10.

Billed as "The Brothers", the lineup of drummer Jaimoe Johanson, guitarists Warren Haynes and Derek Trucks, bassist Oteil Burbridge and percussionist Marc Quinones will be joined at the one-time event by Duane Trucks and Reese Wynans, and special guest Chuck Leavell.

The 2019 tribute comes 50 years after the group formed in Jacksonville, FL in the spring of 1969, and six years since they performed their final show at New York's Beacon Theatre on October 28, 2014.

In the years following the farewell concert, a pair of original Allman Brothers members have died: drummer Butch Trucks committed suicide in January of 2017 while singer and keyboardist Gregg Allman passed away from liver cancer four months later.

"Hard to believe it's been five years since our final show at the Beacon," says Haynes. "We had all talked about doing a final show at Madison Square Garden which never came to fruition. What a great way to honor 50 years of music and fulfill that wish at the same time." Read more here.

