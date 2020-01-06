.

Ozzy Osbourne Goes 'Straight To Hell' With New Video

William Lee | 01-06-2020

Ozzy Osbourne

Ozzy Osbourne has released a music video for his latest single "Straight To Hell". That track features a guest appearance from Guns N' Roses legend Slash.

The song comes from Ozzy's forthcoming album "Ordinary Man" and follows the rock radio chart topping lead single "Under The Graveyard". Watch the new video here.

Ozzy recorded "Ordinary Man" with Guns N' Roses bassist Duff McKagan and Red Hot Chili Peppers' Chad Smith on drums. Guitar duties were handled by producer Andrew Watt.

A release date for the album has yet to be announced.


