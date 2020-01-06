Ozzy Osbourne Goes 'Straight To Hell' With New Video

Ozzy Osbourne has released a music video for his latest single "Straight To Hell". That track features a guest appearance from Guns N' Roses legend Slash.

The song comes from Ozzy's forthcoming album "Ordinary Man" and follows the rock radio chart topping lead single "Under The Graveyard". Watch the new video here.

Ozzy recorded "Ordinary Man" with Guns N' Roses bassist Duff McKagan and Red Hot Chili Peppers' Chad Smith on drums. Guitar duties were handled by producer Andrew Watt.

A release date for the album has yet to be announced.





Related Stories

Ozzy Osbourne Feared Death From Injury 2019 In Review

Ozzy Osbourne Previews 'Straight To Hell' Video

Sharon Osbourne Slams Ozzy Near Death Reports 2019 In Review

Ozzy Osbourne Would Love To Fix Classic Hit Album 2019 In Review

Ozzy Osbourne 'Death Bed' Report Shot Down By Daughter

Stevens Hopes Ozzy Osbourne Collaboration Will Be Released 2019 In Review

Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne Made Deal For Biopic 2019 In Review

Black Sabbath Star Hasn't Seen Ozzy Osbourne At All 2019 In Review

Ozzy Hopes For Final Black Sabbath Show With Original Lineup 2019 In Review

More Ozzy Osbourne News



