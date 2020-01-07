Ozzy Osbourne Working With Elton John

(hennemusic) Ozzy Osbourne is working on a new song with Elton John. Ozzy's wife/manager Sharon revealed the news during the January 6 episode of the CBS-TV daytime show "The Talk."

"A lot of good things," explained Sharon about Ozzy's plans for 2020. "Wellness. And to get back with his fans, to get doing what he loves, which is touring and being out there with his fans.

"And yes, there's new music, and it's great. He's got all his friends playing on it. He's doing a song with Elton. There's so much good stuff. Good things."

At this point, it's unknown whether the Ozzy-Elton collaboration will appear on the Black Sabbath legend's forthcoming album, "Ordinary Man." Watch the clip from the show here.

