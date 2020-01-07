.

Ozzy Osbourne Working With Elton John

Bruce Henne | 01-07-2020

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Ozzy Osbourne

(hennemusic) Ozzy Osbourne is working on a new song with Elton John. Ozzy's wife/manager Sharon revealed the news during the January 6 episode of the CBS-TV daytime show "The Talk."

"A lot of good things," explained Sharon about Ozzy's plans for 2020. "Wellness. And to get back with his fans, to get doing what he loves, which is touring and being out there with his fans.

"And yes, there's new music, and it's great. He's got all his friends playing on it. He's doing a song with Elton. There's so much good stuff. Good things."

At this point, it's unknown whether the Ozzy-Elton collaboration will appear on the Black Sabbath legend's forthcoming album, "Ordinary Man." Watch the clip from the show here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.


Related Stories


Ozzy Osbourne Working With Elton John

Ozzy Osbourne Goes 'Straight To Hell' With New Video

Ozzy Osbourne Feared Death From Injury 2019 In Review

Ozzy Osbourne Previews 'Straight To Hell' Video

Sharon Osbourne Slams Ozzy Near Death Reports 2019 In Review

Ozzy Osbourne Would Love To Fix Classic Hit Album 2019 In Review

Ozzy Osbourne 'Death Bed' Report Shot Down By Daughter

Stevens Hopes Ozzy Osbourne Collaboration Will Be Released 2019 In Review

Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne Made Deal For Biopic 2019 In Review

Black Sabbath Star Hasn't Seen Ozzy Osbourne At All 2019 In Review

More Ozzy Osbourne News


advertisement



Day In Rock
Ozzy Osbourne Working With Elton John- Early Van Halen Song Alternate Version Goes Online- Rascal Flatts Announce Farewell Tour- Ricky Warwick Suffers Hospital Setback- more


Reviews
Doctor Pheabes - Army of the Sun

Sites and Sounds: The Clash: London Calling at The Museum of London

Root 66: Lost Bayou Ramblers - Zack Walther Band - The Grascals - Chris Jones & the Night Drivers

5 Stars: Sordal - Center Of The Storm

The Kinks - Arthur or the Decline and Fall of the British Empire 50th Anniversary Edition

advertisement


Latest News
Ozzy Osbourne Working With Elton John

Early Van Halen Song Alternate Version Goes Online

Rascal Flatts Announce Farewell Tour

Black Star Riders' Ricky Warwick Suffers Hospital Setback

Sammy Hagar Leads Additions To Aerosmith Tribute Concert

Cheap Trick Joining Rod Stewart For Summer Tour

Foo Fighter Taylor Hawkins Releases 'Middle Child' Video

Singled Out: Kvelertak's Bratebrann



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2020 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.