Juliana Hatfield Becomes The Police In New Video

Juliana Hatfield has released a music video for her take on "Can't Stand Losing You". The track comes from her recently released covers album "Juliana Hatfield Sings The Police."

The new video was directed by Rachel Lichtman and pays homage to the Police's original video for the song and features three Julianas representing Sting, Andy Summers and Steward Copeland.

Juliana had this to say, "Rachel shot me playing each individual part on each different instrument and then used her magical skills to put all three of me together, like an all-woman, cloned Police.I think this is the first time anyone out there will be seeing me play drums--usually I do it in secret!"



Lichtman added, "This was another hilarious spark of an idea that we just ran with and made happen ourselves, which is always great for us creatively, and I think the result really reflects that.



"It's no surprise that Juliana once again so masterfully created a tribute so imbued with her own deeply talented musicianship and personality. I wanted to somehow visually capture that same energy: Juliana playing all The Police through her cool, unique prism." Watch the video here





