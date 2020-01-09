.

Ozzy Osbourne's New Album Coming Next Month

William Lee | 01-09-2020

Ozzy Osbourne

Ozzy Osbourne has revealed the artwork for his forthcoming studio album "Ordinary Man", which is set to be released on February 21st with presales beginning this week.

So far Ozzy has shared two tracks from the album. The lead single "Under The Graveyard", which has topped the rock radio chart and the follow-up single "Straight To Hell", which features a guest appearance from Guns N' Roses guitarist Slash.

Ozzy recorded the album in Los Angeles with Guns N' Roses and Velvet Revolver bassist Duff McKagan, Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer Chad Smith, and producer Matt Watt on guitar.

Chad Smith recently discussed how Slash became involved in the album during an appearance on SiriusXM and revealed that the guitarist plays two solos on the title track. He said, "Having Ozzy do new music, anyone that we mentioned to, 'We're making music for Ozzy,' everyone wants in. Anyone we spoke to. So we wanted it to be the right people. We didn't wanna just throw in names for names. [We wanted] people that love Ozzy, which is pretty much everybody anyway, but that made sense.

"The single that's out now called 'Straight To Hell', he soloed at the end of that. Classic Slash wah-wah, bluesy; great. But, really, we wanted him to play on this song that is the title song, which is called 'Ordinary Man', this more midtempoey, kind of Beatles. Ozzy loves The Beatles, it's his favorite band. He's going on about The Beatles, The Beatles, Beatles, Beatles. And you would think, the Prince Of Darkness, The Beatles, really?

So he's, like, 'We need something midtempo, not so heavy.' So Andrew had this little piano idea thing, and we made it into this song, and it's epic. And Slash plays the solo. It's so epic, there's two Slash solos. [Laughs] It's a really good song. And he plays beautifully on it, and we're so happy to have him on it.'


Ozzy Osbourne's New Album Coming Next Month

