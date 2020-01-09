.

Very Alora Streaming 'Don't Make Me' Ahead Of Tour

William Lee | 01-09-2020

Very Alora

Up and coming rocker Very Alora has released her debut single "Don't Make Me" as she prepares to hit the road later this month with Smile Empty Soul and Tantric .

The song comes from her forthcoming EP, which was produced by Michael Wagner, who has previously worked with the likes of Metallica, Dokken, and King's X. Check out the song here.

Very Alora describes her sound as "Classic rock with a modern/punkish/alt twist. I think it's a little out there, a bit unique if you compare it to the pop sound. But as far as rock n' roll - I think it fits right in that alt/indie rock pocket."


