Singled Out: Very Alora's Elevated

Very Alora recently released a brand new single called "Elevated", which was produced by Michael Wagener (Metallica, Motley Crue, Queen) and to celebrate Alora tells us about the track. Here is the story:

About the song: I wrote this song back when I was 16. My first relationship had come to an end and I was just a little salty about it, but that wasn't the topic of my song.

There was this boy, I remember it like it was yesterday, he was in my science class. He had been flirting with me for over a month, which was a long time for 16 year old me. I thought he was pretty at the time. I got the courage and asked him out, to my surprise he said yes.

The day we were supposed to go out on a date, I was told by his friend he and his ex had gotten back together, and he still went out with me. So I wrote a song about him.

One working with Wagener: I've said it before and I'll say it again, working with Michael Wagener was a dream come true. I didn't know what to expect him to be like when I first stepped into the studio, which actually happened 2 years before I recorded with him.

He had produced or mastered so many albums I idolized. He was the most delightful person to work with. His studio was breathtaking as well, guitars and basses covered one wall, every time I walked through the studio it felt like a scene from a movie, moving in slow motion.

Working with him was amazing, everything felt seamless, it was my first time recording an album, I was scared it would be chaotic or hectic, but everything flowed smoothly working with him. It was honestly an honor to work with him.

