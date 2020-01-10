Beach Boys Legend Brian Wilson Selling Musical Gear

Beach Boys legend Brian Wilson is offering some of his personally used amp and road equipment for sale via Reverb's Techno Empire.

Reverb had this to say, "Wouldn't it be nice if you could purchase some of Brian Wilson's own used gear, from amps he's used himself to road-worn cases with the 'Beach Boys' logo still on them?

"The Techno Empire Brian Wilson Collection features a Kurzweil PC2R 1U rackmount synth module, multiple road cases from Beach Boys and other Wilson tours, four Fender Hot Rod DeVille 212 III amps from The Beach Boys' and Brian Wilson Band's Al Jardine, and more. " Check it out here





