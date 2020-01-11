Eddie Van Halen Is Not Doing Well Says Roth

Van Halen frontman David Lee Roth says that guitarist Eddie Van Halen is "not doing well," which follows comments that he made last year that the band was "finished".

Roth spoke with the Las Vegas Review-Journal ahead of the launch of his residency show in the city last week. He said, "Ed's not doing well, and singing and dancing is a perishable skill.

"If you have the capacity, it's something that has to be used routinely, if not for the thrill of it and the magic of creating with other incandescent spirits."





