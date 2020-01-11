.

Eddie Van Halen Is Not Doing Well Says Roth

William Lee | 01-11-2020

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Van Halen

Van Halen frontman David Lee Roth says that guitarist Eddie Van Halen is "not doing well," which follows comments that he made last year that the band was "finished".

Roth spoke with the Las Vegas Review-Journal ahead of the launch of his residency show in the city last week. He said, "Ed's not doing well, and singing and dancing is a perishable skill.

"If you have the capacity, it's something that has to be used routinely, if not for the thrill of it and the magic of creating with other incandescent spirits."


Related Stories


Eddie Van Halen Is Not Doing Well Says Roth

David Lee Roth Mixes Van Halen And Solo Classics At Vegas Kickoff

Early Van Halen Song Alternate Version Goes Online

Sammy Hagar Dismisses Feud With Van Halen's David Lee Roth 2019 In Review

Van Halen Is Finished Says David Lee Roth 2019 In Review

David Lee Roth Sidesteps Eddie Van Halen Health Question 2019 In Review

Van Halen Singer Dream Shattered By TV Appearance 2019 In Review

Sammy Hagar On The Downfall Of Van Halen 2019 In Review

Van Halen Camp Dropped The Ball On Reunion 2019 In Review

Christian Rocker Wants To Help Van Halen Make New Album 2019 In Review

More Van Halen News


advertisement



Day In Rock
Eddie Van Halen Is Not Doing Well Says Roth- Motley Crue, Def Leppard Add Band To Stadium Tour- Stone Sour Share Demo Of Early Song- Life Of Agony And Doyle Tour- more


Reviews
Root 66: Ian & Sylvia - Wildwood Kin - Hackensaw Boys

Doctor Pheabes - Army of the Sun

Sites and Sounds: The Clash: London Calling at The Museum of London

Root 66: Lost Bayou Ramblers - Zack Walther Band - The Grascals - Chris Jones & the Night Drivers

5 Stars: Sordal - Center Of The Storm

advertisement


Latest News
Eddie Van Halen Is Not Doing Well Says Roth

Motley Crue, Def Leppard Add Band To Stadium Tour

Stone Sour Share Demo Of Early Song

Carnifex Part Ways With Guitarist Jordan Lockrey

Life Of Agony And Doyle Announce Beast Coast Monsters Tour

Beck's Uneventful Days Gets Remixed By St. Vincent

Crematory Release New Song 'The Downfall'

King Khan and The Sadies Announce Split Single



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2020 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.