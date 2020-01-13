The Moody Blues' John Lodge Announce 2020 Tour Dates

The Moody Blues icon John Lodge has announced that he is kick off the new year with a series of live dates in support of his recently released "B Yond - The Very Best Of" collection.

The record features 3 new recordings, 2 new remixes, and other tracks chosen by John, from his entire career both as a member of The Moody Blues and solo.

He had this to say, "With this album I want to share with you my 'deep cuts', songs that I have wanted to revisit, and songs which have become an important part of my life. It is this which has taken me back into the studio, to share with you my music and record again with my Fender Precision Bass. I hope you too can join me on this journey... B Yond. JOHN LODGE 2020".

John toured this past summer as part of The Royal Affair Tour with Yes and will be returning to live action next month, first with the Rock and Romance Cruise, followed by tour dates that run until March 8th. See the dates below:

February 15-22 Rock and Romance Cruise, sailing out of Miami, FL

February 22 Dania Beach Casino, Florida

February 23 Lyric Theater, Stuart, FL

February 25 Key West Theater, FL

February 27 SWFL Event Center, Bonita Springs, FL

February 28 Savannah Center, The Villages, FL (two shows)

February 29 City Winery, Atlanta, Georgia

March 1City Winery, Atlanta, Georgia ('thanks to demand another show added')

March 3 Rams Head On Stage, Annapolis, MD

March 4 Infinity Hall, Hartford, CT

March 6 The Warehouse, Fairfield, CT

March 7 The Suffolk Theater, Riverhead, NY

March 8 Cary Hall, Lexington, MA





