.

The Moody Blues' John Lodge Announce 2020 Tour Dates

Michael Angulia | 01-13-2020

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

John Lodge

The Moody Blues icon John Lodge has announced that he is kick off the new year with a series of live dates in support of his recently released "B Yond - The Very Best Of" collection.

The record features 3 new recordings, 2 new remixes, and other tracks chosen by John, from his entire career both as a member of The Moody Blues and solo.

He had this to say, "With this album I want to share with you my 'deep cuts', songs that I have wanted to revisit, and songs which have become an important part of my life. It is this which has taken me back into the studio, to share with you my music and record again with my Fender Precision Bass. I hope you too can join me on this journey... B Yond. JOHN LODGE 2020".

John toured this past summer as part of The Royal Affair Tour with Yes and will be returning to live action next month, first with the Rock and Romance Cruise, followed by tour dates that run until March 8th. See the dates below:

February 15-22 Rock and Romance Cruise, sailing out of Miami, FL
February 22 Dania Beach Casino, Florida
February 23 Lyric Theater, Stuart, FL
February 25 Key West Theater, FL
February 27 SWFL Event Center, Bonita Springs, FL
February 28 Savannah Center, The Villages, FL (two shows)
February 29 City Winery, Atlanta, Georgia
March 1City Winery, Atlanta, Georgia ('thanks to demand another show added')
March 3 Rams Head On Stage, Annapolis, MD
March 4 Infinity Hall, Hartford, CT
March 6 The Warehouse, Fairfield, CT
March 7 The Suffolk Theater, Riverhead, NY
March 8 Cary Hall, Lexington, MA


Related Stories


The Moody Blues' John Lodge Announce 2020 Tour Dates

The Moody Blues' John Lodge Revisits Classic Songs And B Yond

Moody Blues' John Lodge Taking 10,000 Light Years To Sea

The Moody Blues' John Lodge Announce Solo Tour

More John Lodge News


advertisement



Day In Rock
How Ozzy Osbourne Got Elton John For Ordinary Man- David Lee Roth Changes Things Up For 2nd Residency Show- Dave Grohl, Plus Stone Sour Stars Lead Dimebash Lineup- more


Reviews
Live from Celebrity Theatre: Styx

Root 66: Ian & Sylvia - Wildwood Kin - Hackensaw Boys

Doctor Pheabes - Army of the Sun

Sites and Sounds: The Clash: London Calling at The Museum of London

Root 66: Lost Bayou Ramblers - Zack Walther Band - The Grascals - Chris Jones & the Night Drivers

advertisement


Latest News
How Ozzy Osbourne Got Elton John For Ordinary Man

David Lee Roth Changes Things Up For 2nd Residency Show

Dave Grohl, Plus Stone Sour, Anthrax Stars Lead Dimebash Lineup

Singled Out: The Amity Affliction's Soak Me In Bleach

Down's Windstein Open To New Music If Possible

Lamb of God's Mark Morton Streams New Song 'All I Had To Lose'

Wishbone Ash Release 'We Stand As One' Video

Creeper Announce New Album 'Sex, Death & The Infinite Void'



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2020 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.