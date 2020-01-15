Unreleased Allman Brothers Band Songs Coming For 50th

Seven previously unreleased tracks from the Allman Brothers Band highlight the forthcoming box set "Trouble No More: 50th Anniversary Collection," which is set to hit stores on February 28th.

One of those unreleased tracks is the band's very first recording, their original 1969 demo of "Trouble No More," which opens the set and a live performance of the song from the group's final concert ends the set.

The collection is being released in various formats including digitally, a 10LP deluxe vinyl version, as well as a 5CD and is presented chronologically, and grouped into 5 different eras of the band. See the tracklisting below:



10LP TRACK LIST

The Capricorn Years 1969 - 1979 Part I

Disc 1

1. Trouble No More (Demo)* (Side A)

2. Don't Want You No More (Side A)

3. It' Not My Cross To Bear (Side A)

4. Dreams (Side A)

5. Whipping Post (Side B)

6. I'm Gonna Move To The Outskirts Of Town (Live at Ludlow Garage) (Side B)

7. Midnight Rider (Side B)

8. Revival (Side B)

Disc 2

1. Don't Keep Me Wonderin' (Side A)

2. Hoochie Coochie Man (Side A)

3. Please Call Home (Side A)

4. Statesboro Blues (Live at Fillmore East) (Side A)

5. Stormy Monday (Live at Fillmore East) (Side B)

6. In Memory Of Elizabeth Reed (Live at Fillmore East) (Side B)

The Capricorn Years 1969 - 1979 Part II

Disc 3

1. One Way Out (Live at Fillmore East) (Side A)

2. You Don't Love Me / Soul Serenade (Live at A&R Studios) (Side A)

3. Hot 'Lanta (Live at A&R Studios) (Side B)

4. Stand Back (Side B)

5. Melissa (Side B)

6. Blue Sky (Side B)

Disc 4

1. Ain't Wastin' Time No More (Live at Mar y Sol) (Side A)

2. Wasted Words (Side A)

3. Ramblin' Man (Side A)

4. Southbound (Side A)

5. Jessica (Side B)

6. Early Morning Blues (Outtake) (Side B)

The Capricorn Years 1969 - 1979 Part III / The Arista Years 1980 - 1981

Disc 5

1. Come And Go Blues (Live at Watkins Glen) (Side A)

2. Mountain Jam (Live at Watkins Glen)* (Side A)

3. Can't Lose What You Never Had (Side A)

4. Win, Lose Or Draw (Side B)

5. High Falls (Side B)

Disc 6

1. Crazy Love (Side A)

2. Can't Take It With You (Side A)

3. Pegasus (Side A)

4. Just Ain't Easy (Live at Merriweather Post Pavilion) (Side B)

5. Hell & High Water (Side B)

6. Angeline (Side B)

7. Leavin' (Side B)

8. Never Knew How Much (I Needed You) (Side B)

The Epic Years 1990 - 2000

Disc 7

1. Good Clean Fun (Side A)

2. Seven Turns (Side A)

3. Gamblers Roll (Side A)

4. End Of The Line (Side A)

5. Nobody Knows (Side B)

6. Low Down Dirty Mean (Live at the Beacon Theatre) (Side B)

Disc 8

1. Come On Into My Kitchen (Live at Radio & Records Convention) (Side A)

2. Sailin' 'Cross The Devil's Sea (Side A)

3. Back Where It All Begins (Side A)

4. Soulshine (Side B)

5. No One To Run With (Side B)

6. I'm Not Crying (Live at the Beacon Theatre)* (Side B)

The Peach Years 2000 - 2014

Disc 9

1. Loan Me A Dime (Live at the New World Music Theatre)* (Side A)

2. Desdemona (Live at the Beacon Theatre)* (Side A)

3. High Cost Of Low Living (Side B)

4. Old Before My Time (Side B)

Disc 10

1. Blue Sky (Live at the Beacon Theatre)* (Side A)

2. Little Martha (Live at the Beacon Theatre)* (Side A)

3. Black Hearted Woman (Live at the Beacon Theatre) (Side A)

4. The Sky Is Crying (Live at the Beacon Theatre) (Side B)

5. "Farewell" speeches (Live at the Beacon Theatre) (Side B)

6. Trouble No More (Live at the Beacon Theatre) (Side B)



5CD/DIGITAL TRACK LIST

The Capricorn Years 1969 - 1979 Part I / CD1

Trouble No More (Demo)*

Don't Want You No More

It' Not My Cross To Bear

Dreams

Whipping Post

I'm Gonna Move To The Outskirts Of Town (Live at Ludlow Garage)

Midnight Rider

Revival

Don't Keep Me Wonderin'

Hoochie Coochie Man

Please Call Home

Statesboro Blues (Live at Fillmore East)

Stormy Monday (Live at Fillmore East)

In Memory Of Elizabeth Reed (Live at Fillmore East)



The Capricorn Years 1969 - 1979 Part II / CD2

One Way Out (Live at Fillmore East)

You Don't Love Me / Soul Serenade (Live at A&R Studios)

Hot 'Lanta (Live at A&R Studios)

Stand Back

Melissa

Blue Sky

Ain't Wastin' Time No More (Live at Mar y Sol)

Wasted Words

Ramblin' Man

Southbound

Jessica

Early Morning Blues (Outtake)



The Capricorn Years 1969 - 1979 Part III / The Arista Years 1980 - 1981 / CD3

Come And Go Blues (Live at Watkins Glen)

Mountain Jam (Live at Watkins Glen)*

Can't Lose What You Never Had

Win, Lose Or Draw

High Falls

Crazy Love

Can't Take It With You

Pegasus

Just Ain't Easy (Live at Merriweather Post Pavilion)

Hell & High Water

Angeline

Leavin'

Never Knew How Much (I Needed You)



The Epic Years 1990 - 2000 / CD4

Good Clean Fun

Seven Turns

Gambler's Roll

End Of The Line

Nobody Knows

Low Down Dirty Mean (Live at the Beacon Theatre)

Come On Into My Kitchen (Live at Radio & Records Convention)

Sailin' 'Cross The Devil's Sea

Back Where It All Begins

Soulshine

No One To Run With

I'm Not Crying (Live at the Beacon Theatre)*



The Peach Years 2000 - 2014 / CD5

Loan Me A Dime (Live at World Music Theatre)*

Desdemona (Live at the Beacon Theatre)*

High Cost Of Low Living

Old Before My Time

Blue Sky (Live at the Beacon Theatre)*

Little Martha (Live at the Beacon Theatre)*

Black Hearted Woman (Live at the Beacon Theatre)

The Sky Is Crying (Live at the Beacon Theatre)

"Farewell" speeches (Live at the Beacon Theatre)

Trouble No More (Live at the Beacon Theatre)

* Previously unreleased





