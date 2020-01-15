Unreleased Allman Brothers Band Songs Coming For 50th
Seven previously unreleased tracks from the Allman Brothers Band highlight the forthcoming box set "Trouble No More: 50th Anniversary Collection," which is set to hit stores on February 28th.
One of those unreleased tracks is the band's very first recording, their original 1969 demo of "Trouble No More," which opens the set and a live performance of the song from the group's final concert ends the set.
The collection is being released in various formats including digitally, a 10LP deluxe vinyl version, as well as a 5CD and is presented chronologically, and grouped into 5 different eras of the band. See the tracklisting below:
10LP TRACK LIST
The Capricorn Years 1969 - 1979 Part I
Disc 1
1. Trouble No More (Demo)* (Side A)
2. Don't Want You No More (Side A)
3. It' Not My Cross To Bear (Side A)
4. Dreams (Side A)
5. Whipping Post (Side B)
6. I'm Gonna Move To The Outskirts Of Town (Live at Ludlow Garage) (Side B)
7. Midnight Rider (Side B)
8. Revival (Side B)
Disc 2
1. Don't Keep Me Wonderin' (Side A)
2. Hoochie Coochie Man (Side A)
3. Please Call Home (Side A)
4. Statesboro Blues (Live at Fillmore East) (Side A)
5. Stormy Monday (Live at Fillmore East) (Side B)
6. In Memory Of Elizabeth Reed (Live at Fillmore East) (Side B)
The Capricorn Years 1969 - 1979 Part II
Disc 3
1. One Way Out (Live at Fillmore East) (Side A)
2. You Don't Love Me / Soul Serenade (Live at A&R Studios) (Side A)
3. Hot 'Lanta (Live at A&R Studios) (Side B)
4. Stand Back (Side B)
5. Melissa (Side B)
6. Blue Sky (Side B)
Disc 4
1. Ain't Wastin' Time No More (Live at Mar y Sol) (Side A)
2. Wasted Words (Side A)
3. Ramblin' Man (Side A)
4. Southbound (Side A)
5. Jessica (Side B)
6. Early Morning Blues (Outtake) (Side B)
The Capricorn Years 1969 - 1979 Part III / The Arista Years 1980 - 1981
Disc 5
1. Come And Go Blues (Live at Watkins Glen) (Side A)
2. Mountain Jam (Live at Watkins Glen)* (Side A)
3. Can't Lose What You Never Had (Side A)
4. Win, Lose Or Draw (Side B)
5. High Falls (Side B)
Disc 6
1. Crazy Love (Side A)
2. Can't Take It With You (Side A)
3. Pegasus (Side A)
4. Just Ain't Easy (Live at Merriweather Post Pavilion) (Side B)
5. Hell & High Water (Side B)
6. Angeline (Side B)
7. Leavin' (Side B)
8. Never Knew How Much (I Needed You) (Side B)
The Epic Years 1990 - 2000
Disc 7
1. Good Clean Fun (Side A)
2. Seven Turns (Side A)
3. Gamblers Roll (Side A)
4. End Of The Line (Side A)
5. Nobody Knows (Side B)
6. Low Down Dirty Mean (Live at the Beacon Theatre) (Side B)
Disc 8
1. Come On Into My Kitchen (Live at Radio & Records Convention) (Side A)
2. Sailin' 'Cross The Devil's Sea (Side A)
3. Back Where It All Begins (Side A)
4. Soulshine (Side B)
5. No One To Run With (Side B)
6. I'm Not Crying (Live at the Beacon Theatre)* (Side B)
The Peach Years 2000 - 2014
Disc 9
1. Loan Me A Dime (Live at the New World Music Theatre)* (Side A)
2. Desdemona (Live at the Beacon Theatre)* (Side A)
3. High Cost Of Low Living (Side B)
4. Old Before My Time (Side B)
Disc 10
1. Blue Sky (Live at the Beacon Theatre)* (Side A)
2. Little Martha (Live at the Beacon Theatre)* (Side A)
3. Black Hearted Woman (Live at the Beacon Theatre) (Side A)
4. The Sky Is Crying (Live at the Beacon Theatre) (Side B)
5. "Farewell" speeches (Live at the Beacon Theatre) (Side B)
6. Trouble No More (Live at the Beacon Theatre) (Side B)
5CD/DIGITAL TRACK LIST
The Capricorn Years 1969 - 1979 Part I / CD1
Trouble No More (Demo)*
Don't Want You No More
It' Not My Cross To Bear
Dreams
Whipping Post
I'm Gonna Move To The Outskirts Of Town (Live at Ludlow Garage)
Midnight Rider
Revival
Don't Keep Me Wonderin'
Hoochie Coochie Man
Please Call Home
Statesboro Blues (Live at Fillmore East)
Stormy Monday (Live at Fillmore East)
In Memory Of Elizabeth Reed (Live at Fillmore East)
The Capricorn Years 1969 - 1979 Part II / CD2
One Way Out (Live at Fillmore East)
You Don't Love Me / Soul Serenade (Live at A&R Studios)
Hot 'Lanta (Live at A&R Studios)
Stand Back
Melissa
Blue Sky
Ain't Wastin' Time No More (Live at Mar y Sol)
Wasted Words
Ramblin' Man
Southbound
Jessica
Early Morning Blues (Outtake)
The Capricorn Years 1969 - 1979 Part III / The Arista Years 1980 - 1981 / CD3
Come And Go Blues (Live at Watkins Glen)
Mountain Jam (Live at Watkins Glen)*
Can't Lose What You Never Had
Win, Lose Or Draw
High Falls
Crazy Love
Can't Take It With You
Pegasus
Just Ain't Easy (Live at Merriweather Post Pavilion)
Hell & High Water
Angeline
Leavin'
Never Knew How Much (I Needed You)
The Epic Years 1990 - 2000 / CD4
Good Clean Fun
Seven Turns
Gambler's Roll
End Of The Line
Nobody Knows
Low Down Dirty Mean (Live at the Beacon Theatre)
Come On Into My Kitchen (Live at Radio & Records Convention)
Sailin' 'Cross The Devil's Sea
Back Where It All Begins
Soulshine
No One To Run With
I'm Not Crying (Live at the Beacon Theatre)*
The Peach Years 2000 - 2014 / CD5
Loan Me A Dime (Live at World Music Theatre)*
Desdemona (Live at the Beacon Theatre)*
High Cost Of Low Living
Old Before My Time
Blue Sky (Live at the Beacon Theatre)*
Little Martha (Live at the Beacon Theatre)*
Black Hearted Woman (Live at the Beacon Theatre)
The Sky Is Crying (Live at the Beacon Theatre)
"Farewell" speeches (Live at the Beacon Theatre)
Trouble No More (Live at the Beacon Theatre)
* Previously unreleased
