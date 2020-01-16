.

Lynyrd Skynyrd Announce Summer Music Festival

William Lee | 01-16-2020

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Lynyrd Skynyrd

Southern Rock legends Lynyrd Skynyrd are transforming their Simple Man Cruise into a land-based four day music festival this summer that will feature two unique performances from the band.

The Lynyrd Skynyrd & Frynds: Simple Man Jam will be taking place on August 20th through 24th at the Rosen Shingle Creek hotel in Orlando, Florida.

The festival will also feature performances from Styx, Blackberry Smoke, Charlie Daniels Band, 38 Special, Shooter Jennings, Drivin' N Cryin', Black Stone Cherry, and Bishop Gun, with additional artists still to be announced.


Related Stories


Lynyrd Skynyrd Announce Summer Music Festival

Lynyrd Skynyrd Add 2020 Dates To Farewell Tour

Lynyrd Skynyrd Address Concert Film Event Glitches

Lynyrd Skynyrd Share Classic Song Farewell Tour Performance

Lynyrd Skynyrd Documentary Recounts Deadly 1977 Plane Crash

Lynyrd Skynyrd's Farewell Tour Coming To Theaters

Lynyrd Skynyrd Icon Returning Following Heart Surgery

Lynyrd Skynyrd Postpones Dates Due To Heart Surgery

Lynyrd Skynyrd's Johnny Van Zant Reveals His Bucket List Album Dream

Lynyrd Skynyrd Have New Album 'In The Can'

More Lynyrd Skynyrd News


advertisement



Day In Rock
Paul Di'Anno Recruits Ex-Iron Maiden Stars For Final Performance- Guns N' Roses Reveal Support Act For Super Bowl Concert- New Ozzy Osbourne Documentary Trailer Released - more


Reviews
Live: Johnny A Rocks Phoenix

Sites and Sounds: Cayamo Cruise

Live from Celebrity Theatre: Styx

Root 66: Ian & Sylvia - Wildwood Kin - Hackensaw Boys

Doctor Pheabes - Army of the Sun

advertisement


Latest News
New Ozzy Osbourne Documentary Trailer Released

Chester Bennington's Original Band Releases Video

Scorpions Announce Las Vegas Residency With Queensryche

Steve Miller, Eurythmics Lead Songwriters Hall Of Fame Class Of 2020

Black Star Riders Release 'In The Shadow Of The War Machine' Video

Coldplay To Stream Special Live Performance

Old Dominion Announce U.S. Tour Dates

Green Day Release 'Oh Yeah!' Video



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2020 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.