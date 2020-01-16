Lynyrd Skynyrd Announce Summer Music Festival

Southern Rock legends Lynyrd Skynyrd are transforming their Simple Man Cruise into a land-based four day music festival this summer that will feature two unique performances from the band.

The Lynyrd Skynyrd & Frynds: Simple Man Jam will be taking place on August 20th through 24th at the Rosen Shingle Creek hotel in Orlando, Florida.

The festival will also feature performances from Styx, Blackberry Smoke, Charlie Daniels Band, 38 Special, Shooter Jennings, Drivin' N Cryin', Black Stone Cherry, and Bishop Gun, with additional artists still to be announced.





