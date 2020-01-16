.

New Ozzy Osbourne Documentary Trailer Released

William Lee | 01-16-2020

Ozzy Osbourne

A new Ozzy Osbourne documentary called "Biography: The Nine Lives Of Ozzy" is set to premiere during this year's South By Southwest conference and a trailer for the feature has been released.

The biography was produced by A&E and directed by R. Greg Johnston. The film will feature appearances from Sharon Osbourne, Marilyn Manson, Post Malone, Ice-T, Korn frontman Jonathan Davis, Rob Zombie, producer Rick Rubin and Ozzy's son Jack.

"I use the talent of making people feel somewhat entertained when I was goofing around to take onstage with my music. I suppose it's the same kind of thing," Ozzy says in the trailer.

Post Malone had this to say, "I think Ozzy's music is timeless. It makes me cry and give me the chills, it's just perfect." Watch the trailer here.


