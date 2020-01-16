We Came As Romans Release 'From The First Note' Video

We Came As Romans have released a music video for their brand new single "From The First Note", which follows "Carry The Weight" as the first music from the band since Kyle Pavone passed away in August of 2018.

Joshua Moore had this to say about the song, "'FTFN' is a song the celebrates the time that we got to spend with Kyle and acknowledges how truly remarkable of a brother and bandmate he was.

"Lyrically, I was able to reference 'To Plant a Seed and 'Tracing Back Roots,' -which were both written about the start of the band and how we lived together. I was able to take Kyle's recorded vocal from 'TPA' and fit it into the bridge of the song, so we can always hear him when we listen and play it."

Andy Glass added, "We wrote 'From The First Note' as a promise to Kyle to not only preserve the amazing moments and memories we had together, but to continue carrying on the legacy of everything we built together.

"The video portrays the band playing in a dream-like state, surrounded by beautiful colors and flowers. Our albums throughout the years have had themes of roots, branches, and overall growth. So we felt it was only right to create something that not only captured that essence but persevered it as well." Watch the video here here.





Related Stories

We Came As Romans Announce To Plant A Seed Anniversary Tour

We Came As Romans Release First Songs Since Kyle's Death

We Came As Romans Lead Additions To Dance Gavin Dance's Swanfest

We Came As Romans Frontman Kyle Pavone Dead At 28 2018 In Review

We Came As Romans Announce Promise Me Tribute Show To Kyle

We Came As Romans Tribute Kyle At First Show Since His Death

We Came As Romans Reveal Plans Following Kyle's Death

We Came As Romans Singer Kyle Pavone's Cause Of Death Revealed

We Came As Romans Frontman Kyle Pavone Dead At 28

More We Came As Romans News



