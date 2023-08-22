We Came As Romans Announce Darkbloom II Tour

(CN) After a completely sold-out first leg, metalcore legends We Came As Romans have now announced their return to the road with the 'Darkbloom II Headline Tour', a mammoth 30-date run with support from Emmure, Bodysnatcher, and Archetypes Collide.

The tour will kick off on October 10th, 2023 in Indianapolis and make its way throughout the USA, culminating in Nashville, TN on November 19th, 2023. Tickets go on general sale this Friday (August 25th) at 10am local time from iamdarkbloom.com.

Speaking on today's news, vocalist Dave Stephens shares: "After selling out every show of Darkbloom part one earlier this year and seeing the demand for the tour, we wanted to bring it to some of the cities we weren't able to play. We have worked hard to brainstorm a line up that showcases the diversity of heavy music from Archetypes Collide to Bodysnatcher to Emmure. We have toured with Emmure more times than I can count, but this time will be one of the most exciting for us as it will be their first since late 2019."

WE CAME AS ROMANS

DARKBLOOM II TOUR

w/ Emmure, Bodysnatcher, and Archetypes Collide

10-Oct Indianapolis IN Deluxe at Old National Centre

11-Oct Milwaukee WI The Rave

13-Oct Grand Rapids MI The Intersection

14-Oct Cleveland OH House of Blues

15-Oct Joliet IL The Forge

17-Oct Buffalo NY Town Ballroom

18-Oct Toronto ON Danforth

20-Oct Sayreville NJ Starland

21-Oct Hartford CT The Webster

22-Oct Providence RI Fete Music Hall

24-Oct Albany NY Empire Live

25-Oct Harrisburg PA HMAC

27-Oct Norfolk VA The Norva

28-Oct Carrboro NC Cat's Cradle

29-Oct Columbia SC The Senate

31-Oct Fort Lauderdale, FL Revolution

1-Nov Tampa FL Jannus Live

3-Nov New Orleans LA House of Blues

4-Nov Dallas TX House of Blues

5-Nov San Antonio TX Vibes Event Center

7-Nov Tucson AZ Encore

8-Nov San Diego CA House of Blues

10-Nov Pomona CA Fox Theater

11-Nov Las Vegas NV Brooklyn Bowl

12-Nov Salt Lake City UT The Complex

14-Nov Denver CO Ogden Theatre

15-Nov Omaha NE The Admiral

17-Nov St. Louis MO Red Flag

18-Nov Cincinnati OH Bogart's

19-Nov Nashville TN Brooklyn Bowl

