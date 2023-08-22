We Came As Romans Announce Darkbloom II Tour

(CN) After a completely sold-out first leg, metalcore legends We Came As Romans have now announced their return to the road with the 'Darkbloom II Headline Tour', a mammoth 30-date run with support from Emmure, Bodysnatcher, and Archetypes Collide.
The tour will kick off on October 10th, 2023 in Indianapolis and make its way throughout the USA, culminating in Nashville, TN on November 19th, 2023. Tickets go on general sale this Friday (August 25th) at 10am local time from iamdarkbloom.com.
Speaking on today's news, vocalist Dave Stephens shares: "After selling out every show of Darkbloom part one earlier this year and seeing the demand for the tour, we wanted to bring it to some of the cities we weren't able to play. We have worked hard to brainstorm a line up that showcases the diversity of heavy music from Archetypes Collide to Bodysnatcher to Emmure. We have toured with Emmure more times than I can count, but this time will be one of the most exciting for us as it will be their first since late 2019."
WE CAME AS ROMANS
DARKBLOOM II TOUR
w/ Emmure, Bodysnatcher, and Archetypes Collide
10-Oct Indianapolis IN Deluxe at Old National Centre
11-Oct Milwaukee WI The Rave
13-Oct Grand Rapids MI The Intersection
14-Oct Cleveland OH House of Blues
15-Oct Joliet IL The Forge
17-Oct Buffalo NY Town Ballroom
18-Oct Toronto ON Danforth
20-Oct Sayreville NJ Starland
21-Oct Hartford CT The Webster
22-Oct Providence RI Fete Music Hall
24-Oct Albany NY Empire Live
25-Oct Harrisburg PA HMAC
27-Oct Norfolk VA The Norva
28-Oct Carrboro NC Cat's Cradle
29-Oct Columbia SC The Senate
31-Oct Fort Lauderdale, FL Revolution
1-Nov Tampa FL Jannus Live
3-Nov New Orleans LA House of Blues
4-Nov Dallas TX House of Blues
5-Nov San Antonio TX Vibes Event Center
7-Nov Tucson AZ Encore
8-Nov San Diego CA House of Blues
10-Nov Pomona CA Fox Theater
11-Nov Las Vegas NV Brooklyn Bowl
12-Nov Salt Lake City UT The Complex
14-Nov Denver CO Ogden Theatre
15-Nov Omaha NE The Admiral
17-Nov St. Louis MO Red Flag
18-Nov Cincinnati OH Bogart's
19-Nov Nashville TN Brooklyn Bowl
