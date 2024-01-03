.

We Came As Romans Canceled Concert Halfway Through Show - 2023 In Review

Keavin Wiggins | 01-03-2024
We Came As Romans Canceled Concert Halfway Through Show - 2023 In Review

We Came As Romans Canceled Concert Halfway Through Show was a top 23 story of Oct 2023: We Came As Romans were forced to pull the plug on their concert on Sunday Night (October 23rd) at the Fete Music Hall in Providence, RI halfway through the show due to issues with the venue's security, according to the band.

The band shared the following details via social media, "Our show in Providence, RI last night had to be canceled. During Bodysnatcher's set, multiple attendees were wrongfully & aggressively dragged out of the venue.

"Some of our touring crew went outside to de-escalate the situation with security, as we had approved moshing & crowd surfing with the venue & security teams during a security brief earlier that day The security team did not respond well, & the situation escalated further, even to the point of spitting in our crew's faces, spitting on gear, threatening physical violence & someone having to be physically restrained.

"Out of an abundance of caution for the protection of all of the fans, our own touring party (all 4 bands & crew), & the venue staff - all parties agreed that the
best move was to cancel the show. "

"We can't tell you how disappointed we are that we were not able to play. Refunds are available at your point of purchase. We would like to thank Bowery Presents for being great partners, and do not want this to reflect on them at all. This situation reflects only on house security of the venue & venue management's lack of accountability."

Related Stories
We Came As Romans Canceled Concert Halfway Through Show - 2023 In Review

We Came As Romans Cancel Concert Halfway Through Show

We Came As Romans Announce Darkbloom II Tour

Underoath, The Ghost Inside, We Came As Romans and Better Lovers Tour

We Came As Romans Recruit Caskets as well as Seeyouspacecowboy For Tour

News > We Came As Romans

Share this article: Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Reddit email this article

advertisement
Day In Rock

Rage Against the Machine Break Up Again- Ace Frehley Plans Biopic and New Origins Album- more

AC/DC's Chris Slade Sets Record Straight On Axl Rose- Former Mr. Bungle Member Arrested Over Alleged Murder Of Girlfriend- more

Reviews

Saxon - Hell, Fire and Damnation

Quick Flicks: Billy Idol - Stateline: Live at the Hoover Dam (Blu-ray)

Travel News, Trips and Tips: Wyoming Ice Festival

Reggae Party: Vinyl Edition

Rock Reads - Queen, Fleetwood Mac, David Bowie and Sammy Hagar

Latest News

Rage Against the Machine Break Up Again

Ace Frehley Plans Biopic and New Origins Album

Van Halen In The Studio For 1984 Anniversary

Megadeth Release Fan-Focused Digital Collectables (NFTS)

Totally Tubular Festival: 80's New Wave Tour Coming This Summer

Tommy Emmanuel Announces U.S. Tour Dates

Jelly Roll Delivering 'Halfway To Hell' This Month

Second Shooter Launching Tour As Debut Album Arrives