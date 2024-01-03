We Came As Romans Canceled Concert Halfway Through Show - 2023 In Review

We Came As Romans Canceled Concert Halfway Through Show was a top 23 story of Oct 2023: We Came As Romans were forced to pull the plug on their concert on Sunday Night (October 23rd) at the Fete Music Hall in Providence, RI halfway through the show due to issues with the venue's security, according to the band.

The band shared the following details via social media, "Our show in Providence, RI last night had to be canceled. During Bodysnatcher's set, multiple attendees were wrongfully & aggressively dragged out of the venue.

"Some of our touring crew went outside to de-escalate the situation with security, as we had approved moshing & crowd surfing with the venue & security teams during a security brief earlier that day The security team did not respond well, & the situation escalated further, even to the point of spitting in our crew's faces, spitting on gear, threatening physical violence & someone having to be physically restrained.

"Out of an abundance of caution for the protection of all of the fans, our own touring party (all 4 bands & crew), & the venue staff - all parties agreed that the

best move was to cancel the show. "

"We can't tell you how disappointed we are that we were not able to play. Refunds are available at your point of purchase. We would like to thank Bowery Presents for being great partners, and do not want this to reflect on them at all. This situation reflects only on house security of the venue & venue management's lack of accountability."

