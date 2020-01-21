.

Ozzy Osbourne Diagnosed With Parkinson's Disease

William Lee | 01-21-2020

Ozzy Osbourne

Legendary metal vocalist Ozzy Osbourne revealed during an interview with Good Morning America that he has been diagnosed with Parkinson's Disease.

Ozzy and his wife and manager Sharon discussed the diagnoses during an appearance on the popular morning television program. Sharon explained, "It's PRKN 2.

"There's so many different types of Parkinson's; it's not a death sentence by any stretch of the imagination, but it does affect certain nerves in your body. And it's - it's like you have a good day, a good day, and then a really bad day."

Ozzy explained why he has decided to disclose the diagnosis, "To hide something is hard - you never feel proper. You feel guilty. I'm no good with secrets. I cannot walk around with it anymore. It's like I'm running out of excuses. I feel better now that I have owned up to the fact that I have a case of Parkinson's."

He shared that he is taking medication for the condition as well as for nerve pain. He said, "I got a numbness down this arm for the surgery; my legs keep going cold.

"I don't know if that's the Parkinson's or what, you know, but that's - see, that's the problem. Because they cut nerves when they did the surgery. I'd never heard of nerve pain, and it's a weird feeling."

Sharon explained their next step in treatment, "We've kind of reached a point here in this country where we can't go any further because we've got all the answers we can get here.

"So in April -- we're going to a professional in Switzerland. And he deals with -- getting your immune system at its peak." Watch the full interview here.


