Sharon Talks Ozzy Osbourne's Parkinson's Diagnosis News

Ozzy Osbourne's wife and manager Sharon Osbourne thanks friends and fans for the "outpouring of love" after the family disclosed that Ozzy has been diagnosed with Parkinson's disease.

The metal legend revealed the news during an appearance on Good Morning America on Tuesday and later in the day Sharon discussed the issue during her day time CBS show The Talk.

She told her co-hosts, "[It's] good to be with you guys, and to be with everybody here, who is a family. So I have a second family. I don't only have one, I have two.

"And just to have all this outpouring of positive reaction from everyone that watches the show, and our friends, it's heartwarming. And I know that Ozzy will be just over the moon. He will be taken aback."

Sharon was asked how she is doing after sharing the sad news. She responded, "I'm good. I feel very good. I feel very strong. People have been amazing with their outpouring of love for my husband, and I thank you.

"Friends that we haven't spoken to in years have come out and supported Ozzy, and it makes me feel good. And to everyone, thank you."





