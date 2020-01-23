Zakk Wylde Reacts To Ozzy's Parkinson' Diagnosis
Longtime Ozzy Osbourne guitarist Zakk Wylde has shared a message of encouragement after Ozzy revealed that he has been diagnosed with Parkinson's disease.
Ozzy and his wife and manager shared the news about the diagnosis during an appearance on the hit television show Good Morning America on Tuesday (Jan. 21st).
Zakk took to social media on Wed. to offer his public support. He tweeted, "BIG BL LOVE & THANKS To EVERYBODY Out There Sending The BOSS Your POSITIVE ENERGY & PRAYERS OF STRENGTH!!! OZ - YOU'RE THE GREATEST!!! YOU ARE LOVED MORE THAN YOU WILL EVER KNOW!!! XO tBLSt SDMF @OzzyOsbourne"
Zakk Wylde Reacts To Ozzy's Parkinson' Diagnosis
Ozzy Osbourne Thanks Fans Following Parkinson's Announcement
Sharon Talks Ozzy Osbourne's Parkinson's Diagnosis News
Ozzy Osbourne Diagnosed With Parkinson's Disease
Ozzy Osbourne and Elton John Duet Emotional For Sharon
New Ozzy Osbourne Documentary Trailer Released
How Ozzy Osbourne Got Elton John For Ordinary Man
Ozzy Osbourne Streaming 'Ordinary Man' Featuring Elton John
Ozzy Osbourne's New Album Coming Next Month
Ozzy Osbourne Working With Elton John