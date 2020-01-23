.

Zakk Wylde Reacts To Ozzy's Parkinson' Diagnosis

William Lee | 01-23-2020

Ozzy Osbourne

Longtime Ozzy Osbourne guitarist Zakk Wylde has shared a message of encouragement after Ozzy revealed that he has been diagnosed with Parkinson's disease.

Ozzy and his wife and manager shared the news about the diagnosis during an appearance on the hit television show Good Morning America on Tuesday (Jan. 21st).

Zakk took to social media on Wed. to offer his public support. He tweeted, "BIG BL LOVE & THANKS To EVERYBODY Out There Sending The BOSS Your POSITIVE ENERGY & PRAYERS OF STRENGTH!!! OZ - YOU'RE THE GREATEST!!! YOU ARE LOVED MORE THAN YOU WILL EVER KNOW!!! XO tBLSt SDMF @OzzyOsbourne"


