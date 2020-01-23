Zakk Wylde Reacts To Ozzy's Parkinson' Diagnosis

Longtime Ozzy Osbourne guitarist Zakk Wylde has shared a message of encouragement after Ozzy revealed that he has been diagnosed with Parkinson's disease.

Ozzy and his wife and manager shared the news about the diagnosis during an appearance on the hit television show Good Morning America on Tuesday (Jan. 21st).

Zakk took to social media on Wed. to offer his public support. He tweeted, "BIG BL LOVE & THANKS To EVERYBODY Out There Sending The BOSS Your POSITIVE ENERGY & PRAYERS OF STRENGTH!!! OZ - YOU'RE THE GREATEST!!! YOU ARE LOVED MORE THAN YOU WILL EVER KNOW!!! XO tBLSt SDMF @OzzyOsbourne"





Related Stories

Ozzy Osbourne Thanks Fans Following Parkinson's Announcement

Sharon Talks Ozzy Osbourne's Parkinson's Diagnosis News

Ozzy Osbourne Diagnosed With Parkinson's Disease

Ozzy Osbourne and Elton John Duet Emotional For Sharon

New Ozzy Osbourne Documentary Trailer Released

How Ozzy Osbourne Got Elton John For Ordinary Man

Ozzy Osbourne Streaming 'Ordinary Man' Featuring Elton John

Ozzy Osbourne's New Album Coming Next Month

Ozzy Osbourne Working With Elton John

More Ozzy Osbourne News



