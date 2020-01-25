David Bowie Streams Unreleased Version Of Station To Station Classic

(hennemusic) David Bowie's team are streaming a previously-unreleased 1997 version of the 1976 song "Stay", as the third of six tracks that will be streamed over the next month and make up a new EP entitled "Is It Any Wonder?"

The original version, which originally appeared on Bowie's tenth studio album, "Station To Station", was released as a single in North America and Japan in August of that year.

The previously unreleased 1997 re-recording of "Stay" began at The Factory in the Dublin Docklands during the pre-Earthling tour rehearsals while David, Mark Plati and Reeves Gabrels were preparing the backing/sequencer tracks before the rest of the band arrived, and the rehearsals started in earnest.

David wanted to 'update' some of his live show staples so they would sit well sonically with the "Outside"/"Earthling" material.

The recording was completed later, potentially for use as a 'B-side', and mixed at Right Track Recording studios, New York in May/June 1997.

"Stay '97" is produced by David Bowie, co-produced by Reeves Gabrels and Mark Plati, and mixed by Mark Plati; the track features Gail Ann Dorsey on bass and vocals, Mike Garson on piano/keyboards, Mark Plati on programming/keyboards, Zachary Alford on drums and Reeves Gabrels on guitar/synths. Listen to the song here.

