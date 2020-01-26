.

Chris Cornell Wins Posthumous Grammy Award

Bruce Henne | 01-26-2020

Chris Cornell

(hennemusic) Chris Cornell has won a posthumous Grammy Awards for his self-titled 2018 compilation. The team that put together the collection - which presents material from Cornell's extensive career as a solo artist and work with Soundgarden, Temple Of The Dog and Audioslave - has been recognized in the Best Recording Package category, highlighting the work of Barry Ament, Jeff Ament, Jeff Fura and Joe Spix.

"We are all rooting for you!," tweeted Vicky Cornell. "Thank you for your incredible work, dedication and loud love! Chris would be so proud."

The set competed for the 2020 honor alongside packages delivering the music of Voces Del Bullerengue, The Muddy Basin Ramblers, Bon Iver and Intellexual.

Cornell's win was announced as one of the pre-show awards ahead of the ceremony in Los Angeles on Sunday night. Read more here.

