Guided By Voices Streaming New Song 'Man Called Blunder'

Guided By Voices are streaming their new song "Man Called Blunder". The song comes from their forthcoming album "Your Poppy Field", which is set to be released on February 20th.

According to the album announcement "There are lo-fi four-track tape recordings, there are songs recorded with a single microphone in a basement, there are big studio fully-produced hook-laden pop songs, and there is a LOT in between." Listen to the track here

Robert Pollard and co will be supporting the new album with the launch of a U.S. tour this spring that will be kicking off on April 3rd at the Ottobar in Baltimore. See the dates below:

Fri 4/3 - Ottobar - Baltimore, MD

Sat 4/4 - Mr. Smalls - Pittsburgh, PA

Fri 4/24 - Musikfest Cafe - Bethlehem, PA

Sat 4/25 - College Street Music Hall - New Haven, CT

Fri 5/1 - Shaky Knees Festival - Atlanta, GA

Sat 5/2 - Cat's Cradle - Carrboro, NC

Fri 5/8 - Fremont Theater - San Luis Obispo, CA

Sat 5/9 - The Regency - San Francisco, CA

Fri 7/10 - Fine Line Music Hall - Minneapolis, MN





