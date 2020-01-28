.

Guided By Voices Streaming New Song 'Man Called Blunder'

Michael Angulia | 01-28-2020

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Guided By Voices

Guided By Voices are streaming their new song "Man Called Blunder". The song comes from their forthcoming album "Your Poppy Field", which is set to be released on February 20th.

According to the album announcement "There are lo-fi four-track tape recordings, there are songs recorded with a single microphone in a basement, there are big studio fully-produced hook-laden pop songs, and there is a LOT in between." Listen to the track here

Robert Pollard and co will be supporting the new album with the launch of a U.S. tour this spring that will be kicking off on April 3rd at the Ottobar in Baltimore. See the dates below:

Fri 4/3 - Ottobar - Baltimore, MD
Sat 4/4 - Mr. Smalls - Pittsburgh, PA
Fri 4/24 - Musikfest Cafe - Bethlehem, PA
Sat 4/25 - College Street Music Hall - New Haven, CT
Fri 5/1 - Shaky Knees Festival - Atlanta, GA
Sat 5/2 - Cat's Cradle - Carrboro, NC
Fri 5/8 - Fremont Theater - San Luis Obispo, CA
Sat 5/9 - The Regency - San Francisco, CA
Fri 7/10 - Fine Line Music Hall - Minneapolis, MN


Related Stories


Guided By Voices Streaming New Song 'Man Called Blunder'

Guided By Voices Stream New Song 'My Future In Barcelona'

Guided By Voices Lead Athens Popfest Lineup

More Guided By Voices News


advertisement



Day In Rock
Guns N' Roses Add New Dates To 2020 Tour Plans- KISS Plan To Change Things Up For New Tour Leg- Metallica's Lars Tributes Corrosion Of Conformity's Reed Mullin- more


Reviews
Road Trip: Ghosts with the Most - The Crescent Hotel in Eureka Springs, AR

Travel News, Trips and Tips: January 2020

The Blues: Spotlight on Gulf Coast Records

Quick Flicks: Days of Rage: The Rolling Stones' Road to Altamont

Live: Johnny A Rocks Phoenix

advertisement


Latest News
Guns N' Roses Add New Dates To 2020 Tour Plans

KISS Plan To Change Things Up For New Tour Leg

Metallica's Lars Tributes Corrosion Of Conformity's Reed Mullin

Black Star Riders' Ricky Warwick Gives Surgery Recovery Update

Bayside Announce 20th Anniversary Tour

Guided By Voices Streaming New Song 'Man Called Blunder'

The Three Tremors Release Video And Expand U.S. Tour

The Juliana Theory To Unplug For Festival Performance



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2020 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.