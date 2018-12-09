Guided By Voices Stream New Song 'My Future In Barcelona'

Guided By Voices have released a new song called "My Future In Barcelona". The track comes from their forthcoming album "Zeppelin Over China," which will be released on February 1st.

The song can be streamed here. The GBV camp describes the upcoming record as "a major and majestic work in the GBV canon, spotlighting the scope and genius of Robert Pollard's songwriting.

"With 32 songs in 75 minutes, the massive Zeppelin reaches lofty heights on its musical journey. Pollard continues to deliver endless invention and emotional wallop in two and three-minute guitar rock gems."





Related Stories

Guided By Voices Lead Athens Popfest Lineup

Guided By Voices Stream Forthcoming Album Space Gun Title Song

More Guided By Voices News

Share this article



