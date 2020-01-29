Ozzy Osbourne Working On New Project

Ozzy Osbourne is gearing up to release his new album "Ordinary Man" next month, but his recent collaborator Post Malone says that the legendary metal vocalist is working on a new project.

The Black Sabbath icon recorded the new album with producer Andrew Watt after they worked together on the Post Malone collaboration "Take What You Want" last year.

The new album was a return to old school for Ozzy, writing and recording the record with Watt, Guns N' Roses bassist Duff McKagan and Red Hot Chili Peppers' Chad Smith in a few weeks.

But it appears that may not be the only new music fans will be hearing from Ozzy. Post Malone told Rolling Stone, "I know he's been working on a new project with a bunch of my friends, I'm really excited for him because he's so passionate about it and it sounds incredible; he sounds incredible."

The rapper also addressed Ozzy's recent revelation that he has been diagnosed with Parkinson's disease, saying that he did not know the extent of Ozzy's medical issues.

He told RS, "Working with him and hanging out with him and being around him, you can't tell. You can tell he has a little difficulty getting around, but he's so strong ... [Ozzy is] going to keep kicking ass."





