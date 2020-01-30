.

Chris Cornell's Widow Grateful Following Grammy Win

William Lee | 01-30-2020

Chris Cornell's widow Vicky has thanks for fans for support after the late Soundgarden and Audioslave frontman was honored with a Grammy Award win last Sunday.

The deluxe edition of the Chris Cornell collection, a career spanning set featuring music from his catalog of music, took home the Best Recording Package Grammy.

Vicky Cornell had this to say, "I am grateful to Jeff Ament and everyone who helped create such a beautiful work of art from beginning to end, in loving memory and in tribute to Chris. He would be so proud!

"And a huge thanks to all the fans whose love and support have carried Chris's legacy forward. Our children and I thank you from the bottom of our hearts for keeping his memory alive. Chris Cornell Forever!"


