Chris Cornell's Widow Grateful Following Grammy Win

Chris Cornell's widow Vicky has thanks for fans for support after the late Soundgarden and Audioslave frontman was honored with a Grammy Award win last Sunday.

The deluxe edition of the Chris Cornell collection, a career spanning set featuring music from his catalog of music, took home the Best Recording Package Grammy.

Vicky Cornell had this to say, "I am grateful to Jeff Ament and everyone who helped create such a beautiful work of art from beginning to end, in loving memory and in tribute to Chris. He would be so proud!

"And a huge thanks to all the fans whose love and support have carried Chris's legacy forward. Our children and I thank you from the bottom of our hearts for keeping his memory alive. Chris Cornell Forever!"





Related Stories

Chris Cornell Wins Posthumous Grammy Award

Soundgarden May Finish Final Chris Cornell Album 2019 In Review

Soundgarden 'Stalled' From Finishing Chris Cornell's Final Songs 2019 In Review

Metallica's Full Chris Cornell Tribute Show Set Streaming Online 2019 In Review

Soundgarden In Legal Battle With Chris Cornell's Widow

Chris Cornell Receives Posthumous Grammy Nomination

Soundgarden's Thayil On Idea Of Playing Without Chris Cornell

Soundgarden May Finish Final Chris Cornell Album

Gibson Releasing Limited Edition Chris Cornell Guitar

More Chris Cornell News



