.

Van Halen Cameo With Music Legend Overlooked

William Lee | 01-31-2020

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Van Halen

Sammy Hagar took to social media this week to point out an often overlooked cameo appearance from the members of Van Halen in a music legends music video back in 1986.

Hagar, Eddie and Alex Van Halen and Michael Anthony made an appearance in Hank Williams Jr.'s classic video for his track "My Name Is Bocephus" and Hagar acknowledged the little known fact on Facebook.

In Hagar's "Throwback Thursday" post he shared, "Not a lot of people know that in 1986 Van Halen were part of a Hank Williams Jr music video. It was a cool tune and a crazy scene.

"Alex had just shaved his head, me and Mikey were shooting it like a cue ball - we all had a blast! #TBT" Watch the video to spot the members of Van Halen at the time here


Related Stories


Van Halen Cameo With Music Legend Overlooked

David Lee Roth Aimed To Go Beyond Van Halen With Solo Band

Don't Hold Breath For Van Halen Says Roth

Eddie Van Halen Is Not Doing Well Says Roth

David Lee Roth Mixes Van Halen And Solo Classics At Vegas Kickoff

Early Van Halen Song Alternate Version Goes Online

Sammy Hagar Dismisses Feud With Van Halen's David Lee Roth 2019 In Review

Van Halen Is Finished Says David Lee Roth 2019 In Review

David Lee Roth Sidesteps Eddie Van Halen Health Question 2019 In Review

Van Halen Singer Dream Shattered By TV Appearance 2019 In Review

More Van Halen News


advertisement



Day In Rock
Van Halen Cameo With Music Legend Overlooked- Lamb of God Finish Long Awaited New Album- The Psychedelic Furs Releasing First New Album In Almost 30 Years- more


Reviews
Puddle of Mudd - Welcome to Galvania

The Blues: Big Mike & the R&B Kings and more

Road Trip: Ghosts with the Most - The Crescent Hotel in Eureka Springs, AR

Travel News, Trips and Tips: January 2020

The Blues: Spotlight on Gulf Coast Records

advertisement


Latest News
Van Halen Cameo With Music Legend Overlooked

Lamb of God Finish Long Awaited New Album

The Psychedelic Furs Releasing First New Album In Almost 30 Years

Volumes Reunite With Michael Barr and Share New Track

Testament Release New Video And Announce Album

Vandenberg Reformed With Rainbow Frontman

SHVPES Release 'Hot Head' Video

Singled Out: Salim Nourallah's This Doesn't Feel Like Peace, Love or Understanding



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2020 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.