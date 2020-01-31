.

Vandenberg Reformed With Rainbow Frontman

William Lee | 01-31-2020

Vandenberg

Vandenberg has been reformed with the singer Ritchie Blackmore selected for Rainbow's 2016 comeback, Ronnie Romero, fronting the new incarnation which is being introduced with a new version of the classic song "Burning Heart".

Acclaimed guitarist Adrian Vandenberg explained why he decided to return with a new lineup of the band, "Going with the band name Vandenberg was a logical decision. Rock fans would know right away what they are dealing with. I felt that I wasn't done with the style of music I wrote for my band Vandenberg at the time and wanted to pick up the thread where I left it when I joined Whitesnake. But to me that would only make sense if I'd come up with a brand new, testosterone driven version of Vandenberg with a kick ass, world class line-up. Vandenberg 2020 on steroids. So that's exactly what we did. BAM! Here I go again."

The newly released track can be streamed here and is one of the songs that will be featured on the group's forthcoming album. Romero had this to say, "To me it's kind of a dream come true. I've followed Adrian´s career since for years and he always was one of my favorite guitar players, so to work with him is nothing but amazing to me.

"Adrian is an exceptional musician, and it's really easy to work with him, the energy when we work together was fantastic, we had great times at the studio with our producer Bob Marlette, very exciting time."

Apart from Adrian and Ronnie, the album will feature Rudy Sarzo (Ozzy Osbourne, Whitesnake) on bass and Brian Tichy (Slash, Ozzy Osbourne, Foreigner) on drums.

The touring lineup will feature drummer Koen Herfst and bassist Randy van der Elsenon. Adrian looks forward to touring with the new band, "First get the album done and then I want to get out there and play. We want to play this music to audiences all over the world."


