Virtual Ozzfest Event Streaming This Weekend

SiriusXM channel Ozzy's Boneyard have announced that they will be holding a special The Spirit Of Ozzfest Weekend virtual event this July 4th weekend.
The special will feature performances and stories from a who's who of Ozzfest alumni including Ozzy Osbourne, Black Sabbath, Metallica, Pantera, Megadeth, Hatebreed, Iron Maiden, System Of A Down, Judas Priest, Slayer, Motorhead, Slipknot, Tool, Down, Black Label Society, Sepultura.
The special will kick off this Friday, July 3 at 5 PM, ET and will be hosted by Luc Carl and Jack Osbourne. It will be rebroadcast throughout the weekend on SiriusXM's Ozzy Boneyard on Saturday, July 4 at 12 AM, 12 PM, and 7 PM, ET; Sunday, July 5 at 2 AM, 10 AM, and 5 PM, ET; and Monday, July 6 at 8 AM, ET. The channel can be streamed online here.
