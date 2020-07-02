Beavis And Butt-Head Making A Comeback

The hit 1990s MTV animated series Beavis and Butthead are making a comeback, but this time they will be coming to Comedy Central.

The network has inked a deal for two new seasons of the show, which originally aired on MTV from 1992 through 1997, with an additional short-lived reboot in 2011.

Series creator Mike Judge had this to say about the return, "It seemed like the time was right to get stupid again." The Comedy Central deal is said to include two news seasons, additional specials and spin-offs.

Chris McCarthy, president of ViacomCBS' entertainment and youth group had this to say, "We are thrilled to be working with Mike Judge and the great team at 3 Arts again as we double down on adult animation at Comedy Central.

"Beavis and Butt-Head were a defining voice of a generation, and we can't wait to watch as they navigate the treacherous waters of a world light-years from their own."





Related Stories

More Beavis News



