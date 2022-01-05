.

Beavis and Butt-Head Making A Comeback

Michael Angulia | 01-05-2022

The hit 1990s MTV animated characters Beavis and Butt-Head will be returning this year with a new movie "and more" on the Paramount+ streaming service.

The news was broken by the show's creator Matt Judge in a tweet that he posted on Tuesday (January 4th) night. He shared a photo of middle-aged versions of the characters and said:

"Beavis and Butt-Head will be returning this year with a brand new movie and more on Paramount+. No exact date yet, but soon. They need some time to get back in shape."

