Van Halen Solo Album Delayed By Pandemic

Van Halen bassist Wolfgang Van Halen advises fans to "stay tuned" about his forthcoming solo album, after he was asked via social media when the effort can be expected.

Wolfgang, son of Eddie Van Halen, announced earlier this year that he had inked a deal with Explorer1 Music Group for the release of the album, and he was asked about it by a fan via Twitter.

The fan asked, "Hey @WolfVanHalen when do you anticipate your album being released? The clips you shared sound awesome!" Wolfgang responded, "I'm working on it!

He then added that the current pandemic situation has played a part in delaying the record. He said, "The state of the world has really thrown a wrench into how I saw this releasing (given that no touring is able to happen until this all blows over) but I have a few ideas that I'm really excited about, so stay tuned!!" See the twitter exchange here.





