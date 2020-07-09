Ozzy, Sharon, Jack Osbourne Launching New TV Series

The Osbournes are returning to television this summer, but with a twist. Ozzy Osbourne, his wife and manager Sharon and their son Jack will star in a new Travel Channel series.
The paranormal show will be entitled "The Osbournes Want To Believe" and it will be premiering on the Travel Channel on August 2nd at 10PM eastern.
The premise of the eight-episode show will have Jack showing his parents, Ozzy and Sharon, videos of alleged paranormal activity to try to convince them of their validity.
"My parents have always lived on the edge, even when it comes to believing in the supernatural," said Jack in the network's announcement. "I'm convinced they just haven't seen enough evidence, so I'm making them watch the most undeniable footage caught on camera, including a few from my own personal experiences. My biggest challenge may be keeping their comments family friendly. It will be a classic Osbourne gathering!"
Jack says that his sister Kelly will not be taking part on the show, but he believes "It's actually going to be a lot of fun." Read the official announcement here.
