Singled Out: Jennafer Lynsey's Click

Jennafer Lynsey recently released her new single, "Click," and to celebrate we asked her to tell us about the inspiration behind the track. Here is the story:

There's that moment when you meet someone and the sparks fly instantly. The connection is so immediate that it sends this rush inside of you. It's different and beautiful, and you know there is just no way you could turn back from it. That moment is what my new single, "Click," is about!

I love the line, "I can already see our history; you and me down the road making memories." I know for me, I would always find someone I liked and automatically see the relationship ending before it began. This song is from the first time I saw someone and could see the whole future unfold for us. There was no question whether this was going to be my person or not, I just knew.

I wrote, "Click" with Christina Carmel and Clayton Shay. Writing this song came so easily for us all. It fell right out of us and onto the paper like it was so meant to be. The recording process is always fun for me, too. While I'm a pop-country artist, I also have a hidden little hint of the '80s hair band vibes mixed in too! It's secretly in all of my songs. <3

