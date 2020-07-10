Singled Out: Jennafer Lynsey's Click

Jennafer Lynsey recently released her new single, "Click," and to celebrate we asked her to tell us about the inspiration behind the track. Here is the story:
There's that moment when you meet someone and the sparks fly instantly. The connection is so immediate that it sends this rush inside of you. It's different and beautiful, and you know there is just no way you could turn back from it. That moment is what my new single, "Click," is about!
I love the line, "I can already see our history; you and me down the road making memories." I know for me, I would always find someone I liked and automatically see the relationship ending before it began. This song is from the first time I saw someone and could see the whole future unfold for us. There was no question whether this was going to be my person or not, I just knew.
I wrote, "Click" with Christina Carmel and Clayton Shay. Writing this song came so easily for us all. It fell right out of us and onto the paper like it was so meant to be. The recording process is always fun for me, too. While I'm a pop-country artist, I also have a hidden little hint of the '80s hair band vibes mixed in too! It's secretly in all of my songs. <3
Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself below and learn more about the Jennafer here
Pink Floyd Streaming Rare Version Of 'Comfortably Numb'- Judas Priest Postpone 50th Anniversary US Tour- Dead & Company Going To Folsom For One More Saturday Night- more
Static-X - Project Regeneration Volume 1
Singled Out: Slaves To Humanity's Behind My Back
Singled Out: Red Voodoo's Rise Up
Rock Reads: 'Run-Out Groove: Inside Capitol's 1980s Hits & Stiffs' by Dave Morrell
Singled Out: Joe Bouchard's Forget About Love
Pink Floyd Streaming Rare Version Of 'Comfortably Numb'
Judas Priest Postpone 50th Anniversary US Tour
Dead & Company Going To Folsom For One More Saturday Night
Deep Purple Streaming New Single 'Nothing At All'
Alice In Chains' Jerry Cantrell For New Episode Of Gibson TV's 'Icons'
Singled Out: Jennafer Lynsey's Click
Aerosmith Postpone 50th Anniversary Concert At Fenway Park
2020 Rock Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony Canceled