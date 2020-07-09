Van Halen bassist Wolfgang Van Halen took to social media to share a short audio clip of a track from his forthcoming debut solo album.
The son of Eddie Van Halen made headlines earlier this week when he responded to a fan question on social media about when his solo album will finally be released.
He responded, "I'm working on it! He then added that the current pandemic situation has played a part in delaying the record. He said, "The state of the world has really thrown a wrench into how I saw this releasing (given that no touring is able to happen until this all blows over) but I have a few ideas that I'm really excited about, so stay tuned!!"
On Wednesday, Wolfgang shared a 34 second clip from one of the songs and captioned it "Bass & Drums. #WVHAlbum". See the post here.
Van Halen Solo Album Delayed By Pandemic
Van Halen David Lee Roth Changes Name Amid Protests
Sammy Hagar Rocks Van Halen Classic In New Video
Sammy Hagar Shares Live Video For Van Halen Classic
Sammy Hagar Sees Van Halen Reunion and Addresses Eddie's Health Issue
Van Halen Jumped Too Far Feared Templeman
Sammy Hagar Rocks Van Halen For Lockdown Sessions Video
Eddie Van Halen Responsible To Change In Direction Says Hagar
Van Halen In The Studio For 'Women And Children First' Anniversary
Ozzy, Sharon, Jack Osbourne Launching New TV Series- Wolfgang Van Halen Shares Clip From Solo Album- Static-X Preview 'Project Regeneration Volume 1' Album- Rolling Stones- more
Static-X - Project Regeneration Volume 1
Singled Out: Red Voodoo's Rise Up
Rock Reads: 'Run-Out Groove: Inside Capitol's 1980s Hits & Stiffs' by Dave Morrell
Singled Out: Joe Bouchard's Forget About Love
Ozzy, Sharon, Jack Osbourne Launching New TV Series
Wolfgang Van Halen Shares Clip From Solo Album
Static-X Preview 'Project Regeneration Volume 1' Album
The Rolling Stones Detail 'Goats Head Soup' Reissues
The Rolling Stones Release 'Criss Cross' Video
Guns N' Roses And Stevie Wonder Mashup Gets Charity Cover
Led Zeppelin Rock 1970 Tour On 50th Anniversary Video Series
Pearl Jam Stream Rarity Performance