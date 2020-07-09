.

Wolfgang Van Halen Shares Clip From Solo Album

Michael Angulia | 07-09-2020

Van Halen

Van Halen bassist Wolfgang Van Halen took to social media to share a short audio clip of a track from his forthcoming debut solo album.

The son of Eddie Van Halen made headlines earlier this week when he responded to a fan question on social media about when his solo album will finally be released.

He responded, "I'm working on it! He then added that the current pandemic situation has played a part in delaying the record. He said, "The state of the world has really thrown a wrench into how I saw this releasing (given that no touring is able to happen until this all blows over) but I have a few ideas that I'm really excited about, so stay tuned!!"

On Wednesday, Wolfgang shared a 34 second clip from one of the songs and captioned it "Bass & Drums. #WVHAlbum". See the post here.


