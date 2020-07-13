Ozzy Osbourne Helped By Son's MS Battle

Ozzy Osbourne's son Jack believes that his multiple sclerosis diagnosis enabled him to help his father with his own health struggles, especially his Parkinson's disease.

Jack appeared on his mother Sharon's day time television show "The Talk" last Friday (July 10th) and he shared how he thinks his view of dealing with MS helped inspire his father's attitude about Parkinson's.

He said, "I think it's a very different thing with Parkinson's versus M.S., but the one thing that I've always kind of encouraged from the jump was you can kind of turn lemons into lemonade with this. And just be honest and be that person that someone in the middle of nowhere, who's got no one, can look to for inspiration.

"I think it takes a lot of guts to come out and go, 'Hey, I've got this thing wrong with me, and it sucks, but I'm dealing with it,' because people can relate to that.

"People might not be able to relate to my dad as a musician or being a world-renowned rock star, but now that person with Parkinson's can go, 'Oh wait, I can relate to this man, because he's dealing with the same thing... and that's giving me hope.'"

Jack also recounted how there was a turning point for Ozzy when he was able to watch his granddaughter Pearl perform "Crazy Train" at a school event.

Jack reflected, "That was kind of like a marker for my dad. It was, like, 'Hey, you've had this bad fall; you've had the surgery; your Parkinson's is kind of in a flare-up.' And it was, like, 'You need to be better enough to come. That's the goal.' And he did it. And it was one of those things where I never thought I would be at my kids' school with my dad." Watch the interview segment below:





Related Stories

Ozzy, Sharon, Jack Osbourne Launching New TV Series

Ozzy Osbourne Guitarist Recreates Black Sabbath Debut Album For 50th Anniversary

Virtual Ozzfest Event Streaming This Weekend

Ozzy Osbourne Gave Motley Crue Their Big Break Says Lee

Ozzy Osbourne Shares He Is 'Getting Better' Following Health Issues

Ozzy & Jack (Osbourne)'s World Detour Returning To TV This Summer

Ozzy Osbourne Says 'Ordinary Man' Happened By Accident

Ozzy And Family Discussing The Osbournes Reboot

Ozzy Osbourne Selling Merch For A Cure

More Ozzy Osbourne News



